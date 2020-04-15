Random Indianapolis Colts Thoughts on Drafting WRs, Color Rush Black Uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS — An explanation is difficult, but for some reason it’s often easier to force the fingers to tap the laptop keyboard after midnight.

In the sanctity of the Man Cave, safe from the coronavirus pandemic with ideal social distancing, the big-screen TV streaming the Netflix series The English Game, the mind is wondering about American football, specifically what can be written about the Indianapolis Colts?

One idea leads to another, then you’ve got random thoughts. So here goes.

Not so fast on wide receivers?

Sometimes a tweet from the right person can prompt second thoughts. Hall of Famer executive Gil Brandt, now an NFL.com analyst, tweeted Tuesday that 20 percent of his top-50 players in the April 23-25 NFL draft are wide receivers.

One of the prevailing themes since February’s NFL Scouting Combine is that this is one of the deepest wide receiver classes in recent years. That’s good for the Colts, who need at least a couple of pass catchers to bolster the thin trio of T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal.

After suggesting for more than a month that the Colts should select a wide receiver if not two with their pair of second-round picks at 34 and 44, Brandt’s tweet inspired another thought. There’s no doubt promising talent at the position will be there after the second round. Perhaps Colts general manager Chris Ballard would be wise to use those second-round picks on quarterback, tight end, cornerback or running back — depending upon the best player available on his Man Cave draft board — and he can still draft promising wide receivers in the third and/or fourth rounds?

Just a thought, anyway. Is it just the hour, at 2:24 a.m., or does this make sense?

How about all black when they get back?

In addition to the Colts recently announcing new logos and tinkering with other designs, the team will be wearing new color rush uniforms for one game. Considering the new color pallet adds “anvil black” to the existing colors of white, “speed blue” and “facemask gray,” use your imagination.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II posted a Twitter suggestion for all-black uniforms. Amused with the pictured color scheme, he tweeted, “lolllll I’m not trying to stir anything up but … thoughts?”

What are top-10 Colts games in two decades?

Browsing through YouTube turned up a video clip of memorable Colts games in the last 20 years. While these lists are always subjective, anyone willing to take the time to put together the game films, especially now when we’re starving for football or any sport, has earned a few online clicks.

And to be honest, it’s fun to watch old Colts Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis do their thing.

So enjoy this Colts compilation.

Fans can be media’s best friend

It’s quite a challenge to produce daily content while NFL team facilities are closed and access to players and personnel is limited and spread out with a Zoom video conference call now and then. We get Ballard on Friday, by the way, so expect a few days of his insights.

One of the reasons ColtsSpeak has become an important weekly addition to AllColts.com is encouraging fans to express themselves and use the site’s community as an online haven for opinion.

One reason my personal videos includes the email address is to be available to fan suggestions, especially now when we in the media are all scrounging for decent story ideas. Seriously, this can be important.

Ideas bouncing around the head have included favorite Colts, best all-time interviews as well as most memorable Colts moments. Covering the team for more than two decades provides ideas for each topic. But just spit-balling here, perhaps the best stories could come from fans? Hope to hear from you.

Hang in there, Colts fans, and be safe.