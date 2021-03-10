Recently Released Veteran Pass Rusher Could Fit Colts' Philosophy in Free Agency

With a clear, obvious need for a veteran pass rusher in free agency, former Seahawk and Bengal Carlos Dunlap could fit the mold for Chris Ballard and the Colts

Two years ago, General Manager Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts turned one team's trash into their own treasure, signing veteran pass rusher Justin Houston in free agency for below market value after the Kansas City Chiefs cut the former All-Pro EDGE defender days before the start of free agency.

Now, Ballard finds himself with an opportunity to strike again following a veteran cap casualty at pass rusher.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks cut loose veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap due to salary cap issues, putting the veteran with 87.5 sacks on the open market.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end, who turned 32 in February, was scheduled to count $14.1 million against the cap in the final year of his contract with the Seahawks. Instead, he finds himself on the open market in a year in which many contending teams will find themselves tight against the cap.

Many, except the Colts and Ballard, who have more than $44 million in cap space and appear poised to strike from the bargain bin to address a handful of holes on the roster.

Following a mid-season trade from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Seahawks in 2020, Dunlap played a key role in jumpstarting the Seahawks' stagnant pass rush by recording five sacks and 15 QB hits in nine games, including playoffs.

NFL.com ranks Dunlap as the No. 37 overall free agent available in the recently released Top 101 free agents list.

"After a sneaky great 2019 campaign, Dunlap juiced the Seahawks’ playoff push last year following a midseason trade from Cincinnati. He was released because he wasn’t worth $14 million in this market, but he is worth a look for teams needing a pass rusher," the rankings article says about Dunlap.

Dunlap still has some good years left in him and could provide a solid, well-rounded option at defensive end from a pass rushing and run defense standpoint. Dunlap is just one year removed from a dominant 2019, in which he recorded an impressive 89.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a career-best 89.0 run defense grade, and a solid 77.8 pass rush grade.

Considering he was cut due to a $14.1 million cap charge, it's reasonable to expect Dunlap to take a considerable pay cut on the open market in a year in which cap numbers are tight across the league due to the pandemic.

Don't be surprised if Ballard an Co. are the ones to strike quickly with Dunlap, plugging a major hole along the defensive line.