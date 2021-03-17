Report: Colts Re-Sign Veteran RB in Free Agency

Former 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack returns to the Colts on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard are bringing a familiar face back into the mix in the backfield.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts re-signed Mack to a one-year, $2 million deal Wednesday.

This move comes as a bit of a surprise as Mack was expected to walk in free agency one year after tearing his Achilles and losing the starting job in the backfield to rookie Jonathan Taylor, who posted a 1,000-yard season as a second-round pick out of Wisconsin.

Seeing the finances for the move, it makes sense for Ballard to bring back insurance in the backfield with a familiar face in Mack, who was the starter heading into the 2020 season before tearing his Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of Week 1.

With Taylor the workhorse in the backfield moving forward, and Nyheim Hines handling the Darren Sproles role, Mack is likely nothing more than depth and insurance at this point. The deal also allows him to continue rehabbing with a familiar training staff as he works back up to 100%.

It's a curious signing for Ballard though, considering he's been completely silent so far in free agency, seeing guys like Denico Autry, Tremon Smith, Jacoby Brissett and more walk in free agency.

Maybe the Mack signing is a signal of bargain moves to come for the veteran Colts' GM.

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.