Report: Colts Sign Veteran QB To Two-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts just made a serious upgrade to the backup quarterback position behind Matt Ryan.

Nick Foles knows where he'll be for the next two years, at the very least.

Days after reports surfaced that the Indianapolis Colts and Foles were close to an agreement on a deal, the two sides reached an agreement on a two-year deal, Monday, according to NFL Network inside Mike Garafolo.

The two-year deal matches the two remaining years on quarterback Matt Ryan's contract, whom the Colts traded for earlier this offseason in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Foles, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears before being released May 1. Just over three weeks after hitting the open market once again, Foles reunites with a familiar face in Colts' head coach Frank Reich.

Foles spent the 2012-14 and 2017-18 seasons with the Eagles, where he worked under Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2017. That season, Foles took over late in the year following a season-ending injury to then-quarterback Carson Wentz, eventually leading the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

In his career, Foles has appeared in 68 career games, starting 56 of them for the Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

In those 68 games, Foles has completed 1,277 of 2,045 passing attempts for 14,003 yards, 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions, going 29-27 in those starts.

The addition of Foles will solidify the quarterback position in Indianapolis as Foles will presumably bump second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to QB3 on the depth chart, making the position all the more stronger under Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

