Report: Colts Signing Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle

Following a visit last week, the Indianapolis Colts struck quickly Monday, signing Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher to a one-year deal.

The Indianapolis Colts appear to have solved their left tackle conundrum.

On Monday, General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts inked two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher to a one-year, $9.4 million deal, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

Fisher, who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game in January, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on March 11 in a salary-savings move.

The 2013 No. 1 overall pick struggled early in his career before beginning to live up to some of the potential the Chiefs saw, earning Pro Bowl nods in 2018 and 2020 after signing a four-year, $48 million extension in 2016.

By signing with the Colts, Fisher - who Ballard knows quite well having played a key role in drafting him first overall in 2013 as the director of player personnel in Kansas City - plugs a massive hole at left tackle on the Colts' roster.

Prior to signing Fisher, Ballard and the Colts signed veterans Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport to one-year deals in free agency, and drafted tackle/guard Will Fries out of Penn State in the seventh round. Tevi is expected to start at least the first month of the season as Fisher recovers from the torn Achilles.

Once Fisher is healthy though, left tackle will be his, allowing the Colts to protect Carson Wentz's blindside with a former Pro Bowler.

With the one-year deal, Fisher will get a chance to prove he's fully healthy and can regain his 2018 and 2020 form, which could lead to a long-term extension with the Colts for the 30-year-old tackle.

