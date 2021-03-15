Report: Colts a 'Sleeper' Team for All-Pro Tackle

Ahead of the start of free agency in the NFL, two ESPN NFL Insiders tabbed the Indianapolis Colts as a sleeper team for a big-name free agent

Just days away from the official start of NFL Free Agency, one team continues to be linked to All-Pro Left Tackle Trent Williams in free agency, according to two ESPN NFL Insiders: the Indianapolis Colts.

In a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the two veteran reports said that the Colts continue to be linked to former the Washington and San Francisco left tackle ahead of free agency.

"And here's a sleeper team for Williams if he does leave the Niners: Indianapolis. That connection has some traction in league circles. Williams would seamlessly replace Anthony Castonzo -- he announced his retirement in January -- on the left side for a playoff team. Indy could fill the tackle spot in the draft, but with Carson Wentz in the fold and more than $40 million in cap space once Wentz's deal hits the books next week as part of the trade with Philly, a big move or two could be in play. The Colts' big splash last offseason was a trade that brought in defensive lineman DeForest Buckner from the 49ers. Could they pluck the star of San Fran's other line this time around?"

With more than $44 million in cap space available ahead of Wednesday's official start, General Manager Chris Ballard could be in the market for Williams to plug a gaping hole at left tackle following Castonzo's retirement. However, Fowler and Graziano expect Williams to get north of $20 million per season, and at age 32 that could be a tough pill for Ballard to swallow.

It's also worth noting that Graziano and Fowler said that Williams nearly re-signed with the 49ers prior to Week 17, and that the Niners have been trying to lock in the future Hall of Famer ahead of free agency.

If there's an area in which Ballard will splash down big money — aside from quarterback — it's in the trenches. Williams would turn arguably the best offensive line in football into an absolute juggernaut. Pairing him next to left guard Quenton Nelson would give defensive coordinators and defensive linemen nightmares ahead of weekly matchups.

The Williams situation is worth monitoring moving forward.

