Report: Colts Ask Veteran WR for Ability to Match Best Offer

Report: Colts Ask Hilton for Ability to Match Best Offer

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly asked free agent T.Y. Hilton to let them have the opportunity to match his best offer on the free agent market.
One day after it seemed highly unlikely that veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton would be back in Indianapolis as he was set to hit the free agent market, the veteran free agent seemed to pry the door back open Monday morning, telling ESPN's Josina Anderson that the Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard made an interesting request.

"I spoke with Chris (Ballard) before I left town last Tuesday. He told me he would at least like a chance to match any potential offer I get on the market. I'm just gonna let other teams do their due diligence at this point," Hilton said.

That should be a reasonable ask from Ballard to Hilton, considering Hilton is the third-leading receiver in franchise history and will likely join the Colts' Ring of Honor once his career is over.

Ballard is doing the right thing letting other teams set the market for the 31-year-old receiver. Should Hilton's best offer be reasonable, Ballard will certainly consider matching it to keep the former 2012 third rounder in the blue and white. If the best offer Hilton gets is too much in Ballard's mind, he'll let him walk.

Here's hoping Hilton gives Ballard the courtesy of matching his best offer, keeping the star at home.

