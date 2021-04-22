Colts Reportedly Looked to Familiar QB During Offseason Search

The Colts reportedly spoke to former quarterback Andrew Luck during their QB search this offseason.

Before the Indianapolis Colts pulled the trigger on the Carson Wentz trade this offseason, they reportedly first looked toward a familiar face.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Colts reached out to former quarterback Andrew Luck before they made the trade for Wentz in February.

As has been reiterated multiple times since Luck retired from the game of football in 2019, he is staying retired.

While Luck remains an intriguing option at quarterback for the Colts just two seasons removed from the league and still 31 years old, that door appears to be closed.

Still, the Colts own his rights should Luck return to football, so it makes sense if they would gauge his interest in a return (if that was indeed the case) while they searched for their next starting quarterback.

A need was created at the position for the Colts when Philip Rivers retired, leading the Colts to ultimately trade for Wentz.

Luck had arguably the best season of his career in 2018 in his first year under head coach Frank Reich on his way to NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

He went 430-of-639 passing (67.3%) for 4,593 yards (7.2 YPA), 39 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions for a passer rating of 98.7.

Even more impressive was Luck putting up those numbers after sitting out all of the 2017 season recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder. Not coincidentally, that type of rigor from the game is what caused Luck to walk away in the first place, as the recovery from injuries became too much.

In January, Colts owner Jim Irsay was asked about any recent discussions he'd had with Luck:

No, I really think it kind of stands where it stands. Like I said before, Andrew is retired and he knows we would love to have him back but only he could ever answer that question deep in his heart and his soul, ‘Hey, do I really want to come back and be a quarterback for the Colts again in the NFL?’ It’s easy for us. He knows how much we’d love to have him be our quarterback. There is just no question about that, but at the same time we know for it to work out, he has to be the one that says, ‘I’m ready. I want to really create a little history in unprecedented aspects.’ If (Michael) Jordan could give him the fax number and the exact, ‘I’m back,’ how to write that out, I’d be all happy for it, for Michael to give that to him. It’s about two years, so I’ll be checking my fax machine. But I don’t really know if we’ll see that. I think he is happy, he is raising his daughter, he has a wonderful family. He’s a great Colt and he knows that he can come back any time he wants, but at the same time we respect that he has made that decision and we don’t want to be annoying by always saying – there is no point to it. He knows that we would love to have him back but only he could decide that and right now he is retired.

In six seasons with the Colts, Luck had a win-loss record of 53-33, including 4-4 in the postseason.

He went 2,000-of-3,290 passing (60.8%) for 23,671 yards (7.2 YPA), 171 touchdowns, and 83 interceptions for a rating of 89.5. Additionally, he added 1,590 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Luck became a four-time Pro Bowler in the process.

