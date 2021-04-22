Colts Reportedly Looked to Familiar QB During Offseason Search

Horseshoe Huddle
Report: Colts Spoke to Andrew Luck During QB Search This Offseason

The Colts reportedly spoke to former quarterback Andrew Luck during their QB search this offseason.
Before the Indianapolis Colts pulled the trigger on the Carson Wentz trade this offseason, they reportedly first looked toward a familiar face.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Colts reached out to former quarterback Andrew Luck before they made the trade for Wentz in February.

As has been reiterated multiple times since Luck retired from the game of football in 2019, he is staying retired.

While Luck remains an intriguing option at quarterback for the Colts just two seasons removed from the league and still 31 years old, that door appears to be closed.

Still, the Colts own his rights should Luck return to football, so it makes sense if they would gauge his interest in a return (if that was indeed the case) while they searched for their next starting quarterback.

A need was created at the position for the Colts when Philip Rivers retired, leading the Colts to ultimately trade for Wentz.

Luck had arguably the best season of his career in 2018 in his first year under head coach Frank Reich on his way to NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

He went 430-of-639 passing (67.3%) for 4,593 yards (7.2 YPA), 39 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions for a passer rating of 98.7.

Even more impressive was Luck putting up those numbers after sitting out all of the 2017 season recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder. Not coincidentally, that type of rigor from the game is what caused Luck to walk away in the first place, as the recovery from injuries became too much.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Indianapolis Colts Take On The Tennesee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville

In January, Colts owner Jim Irsay was asked about any recent discussions he'd had with Luck:

No, I really think it kind of stands where it stands. Like I said before, Andrew is retired and he knows we would love to have him back but only he could ever answer that question deep in his heart and his soul, ‘Hey, do I really want to come back and be a quarterback for the Colts again in the NFL?’

It’s easy for us. He knows how much we’d love to have him be our quarterback. There is just no question about that, but at the same time we know for it to work out, he has to be the one that says, ‘I’m ready. I want to really create a little history in unprecedented aspects.’

If (Michael) Jordan could give him the fax number and the exact, ‘I’m back,’ how to write that out, I’d be all happy for it, for Michael to give that to him. It’s about two years, so I’ll be checking my fax machine. But I don’t really know if we’ll see that.

I think he is happy, he is raising his daughter, he has a wonderful family. He’s a great Colt and he knows that he can come back any time he wants, but at the same time we respect that he has made that decision and we don’t want to be annoying by always saying – there is no point to it.

He knows that we would love to have him back but only he could decide that and right now he is retired.

In six seasons with the Colts, Luck had a win-loss record of 53-33, including 4-4 in the postseason.

He went 2,000-of-3,290 passing (60.8%) for 23,671 yards (7.2 YPA), 171 touchdowns, and 83 interceptions for a rating of 89.5. Additionally, he added 1,590 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Luck became a four-time Pro Bowler in the process.

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Marlon Mack (left) is a second-year Indianapolis Colts running back, and Nyheim Hines is a rookie. © IndyStar photo illustration
Oct 3, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox has been among the NFL's best at his position, according to Pro Football Focus grades.
Oct 31, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) and teammates celebrate his late game interception in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) stiff-arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Indianapolis Colts Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photos By Indystar
Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
