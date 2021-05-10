Report: Colts Hosting Free Agent DT for Visit

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Colts Hosting Free Agent DT Antwaun Woods for Visit

The Colts are reportedly hosting free-agent defensive tackle Antwaun Woods for a visit on Monday.
The Indianapolis Colts continue to kick the tires on roster depth as veterans around the league hit the free market.

First reported by Luke Diamond of the For The COLTure Podcast and verified by other reports, the Colts are hosting free-agent defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on a visit this week on Monday.

Woods (6'1", 318, 28 years old) most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-20 after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft.

In 2020, the veteran run-stuffer started 7-of-14 games for Dallas, totaling 23 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 2 quarterback hits.

Nov 17, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) tackles Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) during the second half at Ford Field.

The Colts have a solid group of defensive linemen, but the one area they could use some added depth is nose tackle behind starter Grover Stewart. Currently, Taylor Stallworth, Rob Windsor, Andrew Brown, and Chris Williams appear to be the Colts' primary depth at nose tackle.

Woods is far more experienced than the rest of the aforementioned group combined, so his addition would be an upgrade.

In 40 career games (32 starts), he has 83 tackles (4 for loss), 2.5 sacks, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 pass breakup, and 8 quarterback hits.

Do you want the Colts to sign Woods? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Sep 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) reacts after a sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the third quarter at CenturyLink Field.
