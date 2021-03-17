Colts Showing Interest in Pair of Free-Agent DBs, Including Pro Bowler

We've finally got some outside free-agent buzz to share regarding the Indianapolis Colts.

While the Colts have spent the open negotiating period making news about their own re-signings, there are now reports that they are interested in a pair of free-agent defensive backs in safety Keanu Neal of the Atlanta Falcons and cornerback K'Waun Williams of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Josina Anderson of 'Undefined with Josina Anderson,' the Colts are one of six teams with preliminary interest in Neal along with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Carolina Panthers.

Neal is entering his sixth year in the NFL after the Falcons made him a first-round pick in 2016. He's been known as a high-effort, hard-hitting safety who does well against the run.

While the Colts already have a pair of starting safeties in Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis, adding Neal would give them the flexibility to do some creative things in sub-packages with three safeties like we saw coordinator Matt Eberflus do in 2018 and 2019.

Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Williams has received interest from the Colts as well as the Jets, Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers, although there have been no firm offers to this point.

Williams was an undrafted free-agent signing by the Cleveland Browns in 2014 before moving on to San Francisco in 2017.

He has played the vast majority of his NFL snaps at nickel, which would mean taking a back seat to Kenny Moore II with the Colts.

Still, if the Colts were to lose T.J. Carrie in free agency, adding Williams would give them quality depth alongside Isaiah Rodgers to play some snaps inside the slot and on the boundary.

