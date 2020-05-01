AllColts
Defensive Tackle Robert Windsor Expects to Break Through with Colts

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a relentlessness to how defensive tackle Robert Windsor plays football.

That also describes how the Penn State prospect seems himself after being selected in the sixth round with the 193rd overall choice by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

“Being able to be picked up in itself is just a blessing,” Windsor said on a Zoom video conference call. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity and really excited to be a Colt. Being under the radar, I’m just kind of used to it at this point. At some point in my career I’m going to break through and I don’t think I will have that talk anymore about being under the radar.”

The Colts have several proven commodities on the defensive line interior, most notably All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and seventh-year pro Denico Autry. Windsor is trying to prove himself worthy of a reserve role.

At 6-4 and 290 pounds, the NFL Scouting Combine profile on Windsor suggested he’s “undersized” and “lacks explosive quickness and power” for a player in the middle of the defensive line. He’s heard that before.

What the Colts noticed was a motor that never stops combined with great technique, particularly using his hands to shed blockers. Although his playing weight increased to as high as 315 in college, he intends to report at 290 and stay there. Undersized or not, that’s what he’s comfortable at.

Doubters will doubt, but Windsor couldn’t be more blunt about believing he can take the next step.

“Well it’s just kept me hungry, to be honest, because I know my worth and I acknowledge that,” he said. “If everyone else doesn’t acknowledge it – that just keeps me hungry.”

Earlier in college, he played the 1-technique, which means lining up opposite either shoulder of the center. As a senior, he switched to a 3-technique, which means lining up opposite the shoulder of an offensive guard in what is known as the B-gap between the guard and tackle.

The 23-year-old Green Bay native was named second-team All-Big Ten as a senior. He made 40 tackles, including 5 for losses, with 3.5 sacks. What’s noteworthy was a team-high 8 quarterback hurries, one more than edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos, who was drafted in the second round by Carolina.

“I think my intensity sometimes overshadows some of my other traits like my athleticism and my technique, which is one thing that the Colts were definitely attracted to about my game,” he said. “But I think motor is the most obvious thing that pops off the screen.”

He enjoys rushing the passer and says the key is great wrist control and using his hands.

Windsor concedes his biggest challenge ahead is adjusting to a new environment and defense.

“I’m not too familiar, but I’m excited to get familiar,” he said. “I know you guys are a four-down front and penetration scheme, which I think I’ll fit great into. I’m a penetrator, so I’m honestly really excited to be able to play in this type of scheme and with this team.”

The common question about late-round picks usually pertains to if they will make the opening day roster. Windsor reiterates without hesitation his expectation to contribute right away.

“Yeah, I think I can come in and play,” he said. “That’s one thing that they told me is to be ready when I come in.”

