Six Colts Voted to All-Pro Teams

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Colts are deservedly back on the annual All-Pro list as expected and two of their teammates snubbed for the Pro Bowl have received rightful recognition.

The 2020 First-Team, All-Pro list announced Friday included Colts offensive left guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and special-teams standout George Odum.

It’s the most Colts voted First-Team, All-Pro since 2005, when quarterback Peyton Manning, center Jeff Saturday, defensive end Dwight Freeney, and safety Bob Sanders earned the honor.

Buckner and Odum had been snubbed for the Pro Bowl, which is voted on by coaches, players, and fans.

Colts center Ryan Kelly and long snapper Luke Rhodes made the second team, as voted by an Associated Press national panel of 50 media members.

Quenton Nelson has been voted First-Team All-Pro in each of his three years. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Nelson is the first Colts player to be selected First-Team, All-Pro in each of his first three seasons, which hasn’t been accomplished in the NFL since Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders (1989-91). The sixth overall draft selection in 2018 continues to build a professional resume that suggests he’s on a path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Leonard, selected in the second round in 2018, has been an All-Pro in each of his three seasons. This is his second time on the first team, the other as a rookie, when he led the NFL in tackles. “The Maniac” had 132 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and seven passes defended this season. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after the regular-season finale. He has 416 career tackles.

Linebacker Darius Leonard had 132 total tackles this season. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

This is the first time Buckner has made the first team. He was voted to the second team while with San Francisco in 2019. The Colts acquired the three-technique defensive tackle from the 49ers for a 2020 first-round draft choice and signed a four-year, $84-million extension.

Buckner proved his worth by leading the Colts with 9.5 sacks and a career-high 26 quarterback hits.

DeForest Buckner had a career-high 26 quarterback hits this season. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Odum, a safety, led the NFL with 20 special-teams tackles, four more than the next player. The undrafted, third-year pro hasn’t missed a game in his career.

Kelly, selected to the past two Pro Bowls, earns his first All-Pro nod.

Rhodes received his first All-Pro honor in five seasons. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Safety George Odum (30) led the NFL with 20 special-teams tackles. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Here’s the complete All-Pro voting, as reported by Pro Football Talk.

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Packers, 46; Josh Allen, Bills, 2; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 2.

Running back: Derrick Henry, Titans, 47; Alvin Kamara, Saints, 3.

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 50.

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Packers, 49; Stefon Diggs, Bills, 48; Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, 24; DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, 21; Justin Jefferson, Vikings, 5; Calvin Ridley, Falcons, 1; DK Metcalf, Seahawks, 1; Cole Beasley, Bills, 1.

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Packers, 26; Garett Bolles, Broncos, 13; Trent Williams, 49ers, 7; Terron Armstead, Saints, 2; Laremy Tunsil, Texans, 1; Eric Fisher, Chiefs, 1.

Right Tackle: Jack Conklin, Browns, 18; Ryan Ramczyk, Saints, 11; Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, 10; Orlando Brown Jr., Ravens, 5; Braden Smith, Colts, 5; Daryl Williams, Bills, 1.

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Colts, 24; Joel Bitonio, Browns, 16; Ali Marpet, Buccaneers, 7; Elgton Jenkins, Packers, 2; Rodger Saffold, Titans, 1.

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington, 23 1-2; Wyatt Teller, Browns, 10; David DeCastro, Steelers, 8 1-2; Zack Martin, Cowboys, 3; Chris Lindstrom, Falcons, 3; Nate Davis, Titans, 2.

Center: Corey Linsley, Packers, 18; Ryan Kelly, Colts, 8; Frank Ragnow, Lions, 8; Rodney Hudson, Raiders, 5; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers, 4; Jason Kelce, Eagles, 2; Ben Jones, Titans, 2; JC Tretter, Browns, 1; Mitch Morse, Bills, 1; Erik McCoy, Saints, 1.

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Steelers, 47; Myles Garrett, Browns, 36; Khalil Mack, Bears, 6; Za’Darius Smith, Packers, 4; Trey Hendrickson, Saints, 3; Haason Reddick, Cardinals, 2; Brandon Graham, Eagles, 1; Cam Jordan, Saints, 1.

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Rams, 50; DeForest Buckner, Colts, 25; Chris Jones, Chiefs, 10; Cam Heyward, Steelers, 8; Grady Jarrett, Falcons, 2; Leonard Williams, Giants, 2; Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers, 1; Quinnen Williams, Jets, 1; Stephon Tuitt, Steelers, 1.

Linebackers: Fred Warner, 49ers, 39; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks, 35; Darius Leonard, Colts, 18; Devin White, Buccaneers, 16; Demario Davis, Saints, 14; Lavonte David, Buccaneers, 10; Roquan Smith, Bears, 10; Eric Kendricks, Vikings, 3; Blake Martinez, Giants, 2; Myles Jack, Jaguars, 1; Zach Cunningham, Texans, 1; Deion Jones, Falcons, 1.

Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Dolphins, 47; Jalen Ramsey, Rams, 25; Jaire Alexander, Packers, 18; Tre’Davious White, Bills, 6; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens, 2; James Bradberry, Giants, 1; J.C. Jackson, Patriots, 1.

Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs, 19; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers, 18; Budda Baker, Cardinals, 18; Jamal Adams, Seahawks, 14; Jessie Bates III, Bengals, 8; Justin Simmons, Broncos, 6; Adrian Amos, Packers, 6; John Johnson III, Rams, 4; Marcus Maye, Jets, 4; Jordan Poyer, Bills, 3.

Kicker: Jason Sanders, Dolphins, 23; Justin Tucker, Ravens, 11; Younghoe Koo, Falcons, 10; Jason Myers, Seahawks, 4; Graham Gano, Giants, 1; Mason Crosby, Packers, 1.

Punter: Jake Bailey, Patriots, 26; Jack Fox, Lions, 12; Michael Dickson, Seahawks, 9; Corey Bojorquez, Bills, 2; Tress Way, Washington, 1.

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears, 43; Andre Roberts, Bills, 7.

Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, Patriots, 28; Jakeem Grant, Dolphins, 11; Andre Roberts, Bills, 6; Ray-Ray McCloud, Steelers, 3; Hunter Renfrow, Raiders, 1; Nyheim Hines, Colts, 1.

Special Teamer: George Odum, Colts, 28; Matthew Slater, Patriots, 7; Zeke Turner, Cardinals, 4; Nick Bellore, Seahawks 4; Justin Bethel, Patriots, 2; Dennis Gardeck, Cardinals, 1; Gunner Olszewski, Patriots, 1; Andre Roberts, Bills, 1; Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears, 1; Tyler Matakevich, Bills, 1.

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Ravens, 27; Luke Rhodes, Colts, 8; Tyler Ott, Seahawks, 7; Jon Weeks, Texans, 2; L.P. Ladouceur, Cowboys, 2; Rick Lovato, Eagles, 1; Charley Hughlett, Browns, 1; Nick Sundberg, Washington, 1; J.J. Jansen, Panthers, 1.