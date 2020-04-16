Analyzing Six QBs Indianapolis Colts Could Consider Drafting

INDIANAPOLIS — If the Indianapolis Colts wait until the 44th overall selection in the NFL draft to select a quarterback in the second round, should it be Washington’s Jacob Eason, Georgia’s Jake Fromm of Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts?

If Colts general manager Chris Ballard waits until the third round or later, might that choice be Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, FIU’s James Morgan or Hawaii’s Cole McDonald?

As with any player, there are pros and cons to each possibility.

Several mock drafts have the Colts taking Eason over Fromm and Hurts with that 44th pick. That’s because Eason has tremendous arm strength and all the physical tools that NFL teams look for in a passing prospect.

Problem is, he reportedly didn’t impress some NFL teams with his interviews at February’s NFL Scouting Combine. So what? The game is played on the field, you might remind? True, but franchise quarterbacks have to be about more than just raw talent. The “it” factor demands smarts as well as possessing the kind of character that will bring teammates together and make them follow.

The latter factors are why some analysts have overlooked shortcomings in Fromm and suggested he could be a decent NFL quarterback with a some time to learn and progress in a system. Fromm reportedly impressed in his combine chats and is highly regarded as a game manager, someone with character. But he also lacks the arm strength and velocity befitting a pro passer. He had five games in which he didn’t complete 50 percent of his passes.

Eason actually lost his job to Fromm at Georgia after getting hurt, hence he transferred to Washington. Hurts also lost his job at Alabama to probable top-10 pick Tua Tagovailoa, hence he transferred to Oklahoma. Hurts is a dual threat as a passer and runner with strength, toughness and character. But he also is inconsistent in making decisions and too often just tucks and runs when a play isn’t there as opposed to scrambling to buy time for receivers to get open, extending the play to make big yards.

When sizing up those three, it’s fair to ask how much Ballard could be sold on any of these choices. And if he’s not, one of the draft golden rules is to not overreach. That brings us to the next three QBs on this list.

Gordon is a gunslinger prospect from a spread offense, which means numbers such as 48 passing TDs and nine 400-plus-yard games jump of the stat sheet. But he was also a starter for only one year and, according to NFL.com, he lacks field awareness and can be indecisive in reading coverages.

Morgan has ideal size at 6-4 and 229 pounds with the arm strength scouts like. He also proved his toughness by playing with a knee injury that slowed him for much of last season. Problem is, he lacks accuracy and touch. He isn’t patient enough in the pocket and often struggles to find a rhythm.

McDonald also has decent size at 6-3 and 215 with gaudy numbers from a pass-happy college offense. But he also lacks arm strength, takes too long to unload the deep throws and puts too much air into them. That’s why several mocks project him as a late-round selection.