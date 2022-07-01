Star WR Tabbed As 2023 Draft Prospects Colts Should Keep Eyes On

Coming off of an award-winning season and a high-profile transfer, star USC wide receiver Jordan Addison was tabbed as the Colts' draft prospect to watch ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now that standout quarterback Matt Ryan is in the fold, star running back Jonathan Taylor remains on the roster, and holes at tight end and along the offensive line are seemingly plugged, that just leaves one real area of concern for the Indianapolis Colts: wide receiver.

Fortunately for GM Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich, the 2023 NFL Draft appears to feature yet another promising class of wide receivers, including former Pittsburgh Panthers star and current USC Trojans' standout Jordan Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner.

Addison put up monster numbers for the Panthers in 2021, hauling in 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns from quarterback Kenny Pickett, who went on to become a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The star receiver, who generated Heisman Trophy buzz himself, decided to transfer to USC citing NIL opportunities, and appears poised to become a first-round pick in 2023 catching passes from another high-profile transfer in quarterback Caleb Williams, who followed USC head coach Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles from Oklahoma.

Addison, at 6-foot, 175 pounds, is a bit small overall, but he's an elite-level separator and is special with the football in his hands after the catch. That's largely why Pro Football Focus's Michael Renner tabbed the USC star as the draft prospect to watch for the Colts, which would give Indianapolis an impressive trio at receiver in Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Addison, if that were to be the Colts' selection in the first round next year.

"With two big-bodied playmakers on the outside, the Colts are still missing that natural separator," Renner writes regarding Addison. "Even if Parris Campbell does somehow turn into that guy this fall, he’s in a contract year and is no guarantee to stay. Addison may not be imposing physically, but the dude can run routes in his sleep. It’s why he was your Biletnikoff Award winner last fall as just a sophomore."

Addison is exactly the type of receiver the Colts need, especially in the slot. He's a guy that can get open against anyone, has sure hands and can really provide defenses with serious issues all over the field.

Having that guy running crossing routes and catching passes in stride from Matt Ryan in 2023 would be a significant boost to the Colts' offense, which appears promising, in terms of its future outlook.

Have thoughts on PFF tabbing USC's Jordan Addison as a 2023 draft prospect to watch for the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.