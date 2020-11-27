Three Key Colts Defenders Ruled Out

The Indianapolis Colts defense will be without tackle DeForest Buckner, end/tackle Denico Autry, and linebacker Bobby Okereke for Sunday’s home game against the Tennessee Titans.

INDIANAPOLIS — One day after the Indianapolis Colts placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, head coach Frank Reich named a third starter who won’t play on Sunday.

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke will miss the home game against the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury, Reich said Friday. Buckner as well as defensive end/tackle Denico Autry won’t be activated from the COVID list. This will be the second consecutive game Autry has missed due to the virus.

“This is normal in the NFL,” Reich said. “Good teams overcome it.”

DeForest Buckner anchors the Colts defensive line. Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts (7-3) are ranked No. 2 in total defense and third in rushing defense, but not having three of their best players when facing 2019 rushing champion Derrick Henry is disconcerting. Henry rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries in a 34-17 Week 10 Colts win in Nashville, Tenn.

“It’s a good challenge for us,” Reich said. “There’s no doubt that this is the most formidable running attack that you face in the year. We have a lot of confidence in our guys who will step up. It’s 11-on-one. We have good schemes. We have good players. We have good depth. So no excuses. We just get ready to play our best football game of the year.”

The Titans (7-3) visit Lucas Oil Stadium in hopes of pulling ahead in the AFC South Division. The Colts earned an early edge in the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Nov. 12 road win.

Buckner’s team-leading 16 quarterback hits are a third of his team's total. He’s made 41 total tackles, four for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The total tackles are tied for second-most in the NFL for players at his position. He’s the anchor of the D-line as a three-technique standout who can rush the passer and stop the run.

Autry leads the Colts with six sacks, and had four in his previous three games before being placed on the reserve list.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke is tied for third in Colts tackles. Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

Okereke, who teams with linebacker Darius Leonard as one of the NFL’s best tackling tandems, is tied for third with 54 total tackles.

So how will the Colts adjust?

Expect third-year defensive/end tackle Tyquan Lewis to play inside at tackle alongside Grover Stewart. Because the three-technique spot is so important, perhaps Stewart will alternate inside. Lewis, who has 3.5 sacks, and Stewart, whose 36 total tackles rank seventh on the defense, are having the best seasons of their careers. Reserves Taylor Stallworth and Rob Windsor will be backups.

Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay likely share Autry’s end position, although Turay played limited pass-rush snaps in his Sunday season debut after being activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. So expect more Muhammad than Turay.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin has been a capable backup, so he makes sense as Okereke’s replacement. Franklin had six of his eight tackles in a start at Cleveland when Leonard was inactive.

Matthew Adams, who was activated off the COVID-19 list last week, is also an option. But considering middle linebacker Anthony Walker is dealing with ribs injuries, the Colts are thin at the position.

The Colts’ lengthy list of iffy players also includes Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, who didn’t practice this week with a neck issue. But Kelly didn’t practice all week before playing in a Week 8 win at Detroit.

Quarterback Philip Rivers “looked good,” Reich said, after missing Wednesday practice with a toe injury sustained while trying to make a block in Sunday’s home win over the Green Bay Packers. Rivers, who has started 234 consecutive games, has assured he will play.