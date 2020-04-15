AllColts
Time is Now for Indianapolis Colts' Tyquan Lewis to Show Something

INDIANAPOLIS — The frustration on his face couldn’t have been more evident when Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis was sidelined eight games as a rookie in 2018.

The second-round pick out of Ohio State had played through pain before, like an injured labrum that required surgery after his sophomore season with the Buckeyes. Somewhat inexplicably, his pro debut was put off by a toe issue.

When he played, Lewis showed flashes of potential with 13 tackles and two sacks in eight games, six of them starts, in 2018. He assured he was just scratching the surface of what he could do.

But year two in 2019 didn’t provide the breakthrough season expected. Lewis was injured again. He missed seven games due to a nagging ankle injury. When he played, Lewis made just five tackles with no sacks.

It’s fair to say that Lewis must show something when the Colts reconvene for preseason, or he’s likely gone.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis, a 2018 second-round pick out of Ohio State, has missed 15 games due to injuries in two NFL seasons.
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis during the 2019 season.Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Kemoko Turay, taken earlier in the second round in the same year as Lewis, was starting to emerge as a pass rusher when a broken ankle ended his second season. Before that happened, Turay’s progress basically shifted Lewis inside more as a defensive tackle.

Defensive tackle Denico Autry is entering the final year of a three-year, $17.8-million contract, which means he needs to play more like the guy who had nine sacks in 12 games in 2018 as opposed to the player who had just 3.5 sacks in 14 games in 2019.

But that also means Autry is going to get most of the snaps inside alongside All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. That means Lewis starts off as a reserve who must make the most of whatever snaps he gets.

It’s telling that Colts general manager thought enough of Buckner to trade the team’s 2020 first-round draft choice, 13th overall, to acquire him from San Francisco. The deal also means Ballard isn’t sold on Lewis. If so, there wouldn’t have been any need for the bold move.

Lewis isn’t alone in his precarious position. Each year, there’s a short list of players who must show something or else. Cornerback Quincy Wilson, like Lewis a former second-round pick, quickly comes to mind. He’s struggled to say the least in covering NFL pass catchers.

Again, Ballard didn’t have enough confidence in Wilson to stand pat with a secondary that had the best cover corner, Pierre Desir, released one year into a three-year extension because he struggled with injuries last season. Ballard signed former All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a one-year, prove-it deal. Cornerback T.J. Carrie also got a one-year contract to show something.

But it’s fair to say that in the case of all these cornerbacks, as well as Lewis, they had better make plays from the outset this year or else.

Colts Flashback: Jerrell Freeman Pitches McDonald's Colts Blitz Box

In 2014, the understated Indianapolis Colts linebacker pushed a blocking sled to a drive-thru window to get his fast-food box in a 30-second TV commercial. Each Colts Blitz Box had Freeman's signature and No. 50.

Twenty-One Years Later, Brandon Burlsworth Legacy Endures For Retired Indianapolis Colts Coach

Longtime offensive line coach Howard Mudd reflects on how Burlsworth, an offensive guard selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 1999, made a lasting impression in such a short time before the All-American's death 10 days later.

Indianapolis Colts Unveil New Logos

New designs incorporate Indianapolis Colts connection to the Hoosier State as well as jersey numbers worn in the 1950s and 1960s.

Fullback Roosevelt Nix Sees Opportunity With Indianapolis Colts

Be it as a blocker creating holes in the Indianapolis Colts' solid rushing offense or contributing on special teams, the 2017 Pro Bowl player looks to make a mark any way he can after five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ColtsSpeak: Dan Cole

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with longtime Indianapolis Colts season ticket holder and proud tailgate host Dan Cole, 59, of Madison, Ind., who shares his takes in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson. Cole’s dogs are named “Cap,” after “Captain Comeback” Jim Harbaugh, and “Goose,” after former Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts' Tight End Needs Could be Met by Cole Kmet

The Notre Dame prospect is considered far and away the best tight end in the upcoming draft and the Colts have two second-round picks, where Kmet is projected to be taken. Will he still be available at the 44th overall selection or would the Colts have to take him earlier at No. 34?

PhilB24

ColtsSpeak: Justin Henson

ColtsSpeak starts off with Justin Henson, 38, Noblesville, Ind., who offers his views on the Indianapolis Colts in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson. Henson has been a Colts fan since running back Marshall Faulk was drafted in 1994.

PhilB24

Left-Field Thoughts on Indianapolis Colts Draft, Like Possibly Picking a Running Back

Keep in mind Colts starting running back Marlon Mack is entering a contract year and the top three-rated running backs are projected to go in the second round, where the Colts have two selections.

PhilB24

Reviewing Last Decade of NFL Drafts, Who Have Been Best Picks at No. 34 and 44?

The Indianapolis Colts have the 34th and 44th overall picks in the second round of the upcoming draft, so how fruitful has that spot been for other teams since 2010? The best player taken at 34 has been Dallas All-Pro defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in 2014.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Fans Wanted for 'ColtsSpeak'

If you're a diehard Indianapolis Colts fan who has opinions on the men in blue, share them in this weekly question-and-answer format that debuts on Friday.

PhilB24

