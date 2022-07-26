WR T.Y. Hilton “Still in the Mix” for Colts

The question has lasted all offseason. Will the Indianapolis Colts sign a veteran wide receiver?

As the Colts embark on Grand Park Sports Complex to begin training camp this week, the wide receiver room holds very little experience. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., who had 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, no other Colts receiver has ever had more than 400 yards in a season. Keke Coutee is the most experienced receiver outside of Pittman with 83 career catches, and he is not even a lock to make the 53-man roster.

For a group the Colts will need to rely on this season, there are questions abound. Will Parris Campbell be able to stay healthy? Can rookie Alec Pierce adjust quickly to the NFL game and have an impact? Will one of the trio of Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, and Mike Strachan stand out as a reliable backup? All of these questions remain as the Colts begin camp.

However, there is a veteran out there who is still available and would help calm some of the uneasiness about the Colts’ wide receiver group. Colts’ great T.Y. Hilton, who has compiled 631 catches for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career in Indy, remains a free agent and would be able to sign with the Colts immediately.

Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard spoke to the media ahead of training camp today and confirmed that talks between the Colts and Hilton are ongoing. While a deal is not imminent between the two sides, Hilton is still very much an option for the Colts.

“We’re still having those discussions,” Ballard said. “We have time with whoever we add whether that’s T.Y. or someone else. T.Y. is still in the mix.”

Hilton had a down year in 2021, missing seven games due to injury and failing to be a consistent threat down the field. In 10 games, Hilton amassed 23 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns. However, it was Hilton’s leadership and clutch play ability that stood out for the Colts in 2021.

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Hilton could still make a return to the Colts, it does not seem like the Colts are in a rush to sign the future Ring of Honor member. Ballard reiterated that they like their current group of wide receivers and want to see how things pan out.

“Look, we like who we have,” Ballard admitted. “Michael Pittman Jr. is a good player. We kind of wash over this guy. Sometimes I think the league does. I mean freaking, this dude is good. We thought Parris had a great offseason. We drafted Alec Pierce who we really like. We thought he had a good offseason. Ashton Dulin just kind of gets overlooked too for what he brings.”

Ballard continued, “Now you got a younger group backed in with Patmon, who we think has a lot of talent and it’s his time to show up. Keke Coutee who’s played and (DeMichael) Harris. So, we’ve got some other kids that we like. Then, plus I don’t want to overlook Nyheim (Hines) and what Nyheim can bring. So, I just don’t see quite the desperation.”

Hines figures to be a much bigger threat in the passing game this season for the Colts. Both Ballard and head coach Frank Reich have mentioned ad nauseam their desire to get Hines more involved in the offense, particularly in the passing game, where Hines has shown to be a major weapon. Hines has a chance to be one of the leaders in receptions on the Colts this season.

But even with Pittman and Hines, more receivers will need to step up. Quarterback Matt Ryan has been working with the wide receivers all offseason to develop timing and chemistry with one another, but if the wide receivers fail to have an impact, the passing game could struggle. Having #13 in the room would give Ryan and the Colts a security blanket and someone who has proven throughout his career he can produce at a high level.

It seems the Colts have a backup plan in Hilton in case the wide receivers do not pan out as was originally hoped. However, if the Colts are not quick enough, there is always the possibility Hilton signs with another team before the season begins.

Time will tell whether or not The Ghost has played his last game in a Colts uniform.

