Tyquan Lewis Emerges Early at Colts Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s just three days of practice in shoulder pads, but Tyquan Lewis has raised a few eyebrows.

Not his own, because Lewis has been humbled so much in two NFL seasons since being drafted in the second round, he sounds like a 25-year-old defensive tackle/end who is just keeping his head down and playing as hard as possible.

In Monday’s first day of padded practices at Indianapolis Colts training camp, Lewis beat two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson not once but twice on inside power moves. The next day, he made a couple more plays.

He’s looked like the player the Colts have been waiting to see since he arrived.

The fact that Lewis missed 15 games due to injuries in his first two seasons —and had the same number of total tackles in the 17 games he played — led to some offseason soul-searching. He was such a durable and physical college standout at Ohio State, then missed eight games as a rookie due to a toe injury and nine more games with a lingering ankle issue last season.

Frustrated didn't quite begin to describe his mindset. That's why it wasn’t enough to just work harder to better prepare his body. He's worked on his mental approach as well.

“I’d definitely say this is the best I’ve felt physically,” Lewis said in a Tuesday Zoom video call. “This offseason gave me a lot of time to reflect on my body and things like that. Just doing the right things, eating right, coming out here – just changing the way I think and everything. This is definitely the best I’ve felt.

“I’ll just say this, the last two years dealing with injuries and a lot of things mentally, it has a huge impact on your thought process and the way you think and just your interactions with a lot of things. Like I said, this offseason I didn’t just work on my body. I worked on a lot of things – mentally as well. I would write quotes down for myself. I would write down my thoughts – just thinking of the ways I could improve myself as a person as well as a football player. I mean that was the biggest thing – just working on myself as a human, becoming better as a human player.”

The Colts acquired All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in March, drafted defensive tackle Rob Windsor, and signed free-agent defensive tackles Sheldon Day and Taylor Stallworth. It was a clear indication that general manager Chris Ballard wanted to strengthen the interior.

Because Lewis has been unable to stay healthy, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say his roster spot is on the line this preseason. If he continues to excel, he has added value because Lewis can line up at defensive tackle or defensive end.

Again, it’s early. He has to keep doing what he’s doing, but Lewis has impressed third-year Colts head coach Frank Reich.

“I think he has definitely set out to prove something,” Reich said on Wednesday. “We picked him with a high pick. Every player wants to contribute, every player wants to live up to the expectations. Tyquan’s got great character, he’s got great athleticism and you’re exactly right Phil (Wilson), I mean he has had three really good days. I mean, he’s looked strong every day in pads. He looks fast and explosive. Physically, he looks better than he’s ever looked since he’s been here.

“So, very excited about that. It’s a very short window here and so we all know this is a long haul and he needs to continue to do what’s he’s been doing these three days. If he does, that’s going to be good for him and it’s going to be good for us because he has looked exceptionally good.”

When the Colts decided to let defensive end Jabaal Sheard become a free agent, Ballard said during the NFL draft that he was confident the roster had capable, young talent, it was a matter of those guys living up to their potential.

He didn’t name names, but Ballard didn’t need to, either. Lewis concedes the Colts haven’t seen his best yet.

Lewis said he reflected on his football career and thought a lot about his foundation dating back to college. He had to return not just physically strong but mentally confident.

“There’s still more to come,” he said. “Every day we’re working, you get better at something. I’m becoming a more polished player each and every day.”

