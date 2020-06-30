AllColts
Top Stories
News

Unusual Offseason Required Unexpected Transition for Colts QB Philip Rivers

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers concedes it’s been “weird.”

When the quarterback agreed to play his 17th NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts after 16 years with the Chargers, Rivers looked forward to meeting his new teammates and forming a necessary bond.

But the Coronavirus pandemic changed all that.

Rivers, who signed a one-year contract for $25 million, has had to rely on virtual Zoom video conference calls in making new Colts connections. It’s far from ideal, especially for a player who prides himself in being a good teammate, but the closure of NFL facilities during offseason training activities forced an adjustment for everyone.

“It is weird being in these virtual meetings,” Rivers said in a recent Zoom video conference call with media. “Obviously, you text guys here and there and you reach out with a phone call here and there, but it’s just not the same when you’re not around them. I think that interaction, the joking, the way you kind of communicate – it’s hard to fully get all of it and kind of have those bonds and have those interactions unless you’re in person.

“I’ve tried to do it a little bit in the meetings and in the huddle as we’re doing things – just go about it the way I would always, and you’re not really sure how it comes off when you’re not with the guys. You can’t always see their reaction just like I can’t see all of your faces right now.”

When Rivers recently moved his wife and nine children to Indianapolis, he organized throwing sessions with Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle and second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell. Unsupervised team workouts were the next step, although the NFLPA issued an advisory against such practices, citing safety concerns. It’s unknown whether those Colts workouts have continued because the team’s calls with media ended after OTAs concluded.

Rivers has reiterated what being a good teammate means to him, so it’s understandable that he needs whatever on-field time he can get. He knew roughly 85 percent of the Colts playbook when he signed — Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni are former Chargers assistants who design plays with which Rivers is familiar.

But there’s no replacing that personal contact on the field.

“It is different, but it is refreshing in a sense,” Rivers said. “Truly, one of my favorite things is being a teammate. I love being a teammate. I love that locker room and having so many different guys and having – because of a football, we’ve all come together and been able to meet.

“Here I am in Year 17 and going to a whole new locker room and being brand new and not knowing really any of these guys other than competing against them. I look forward to training camp to get to actually be around these guys in person. I look forward to the few weeks to come when I’ll be around them a bit more. It was interesting seeing – no reason to keep it secret – Jack (Doyle) and Parris (Campbell) the last couple days. I’ve been in a meeting with them for eight weeks, but seeing them in person and saying, ‘Nice to meet you in person finally.’ It’s certainly a little weird, but it’s been great. I’ve heard nothing but positives about the locker room and certainly it’s all been true, if not even more just based on being around them now virtually the last handful of weeks.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colts Scouting: Matt Terpening Offers Insights on Julian Blackmon

Indianapolis Colts assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening shares what he saw when watching Utah safety Julian Blackmon, who was drafted in the third round of April’s NFL draft.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Scouting: Mike Derice Evaluates Robert Windsor

Indianapolis Colts area scout Mike Derice discusses his report on Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor, selected in the sixth round in April’s NFL draft.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Scouting: Mike Derice Gives Report on Isaiah Rodgers

Indianapolis Colts area scout Mike Derice provides insight from watching Massachusetts cornerback/kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, selected in the sixth round in April’s NFL draft.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Andy Newman

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Andy Newman, 18, of Fort Wayne, Ind. The Colts fan since birth shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Now or Never

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments focuses on which players who have disappointed in the NFL and must produce in 2020 for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

Why Indianapolis Colts Media Relations Staff Deservedly Received PFWA's Pete Rozelle Award

The annual honor given to the NFL team’s PR staff that strives for excellence in media dealings was bestowed upon the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. The staff also received the honor in 1996.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Darius Leonard Claims 'Racial Profiling' in Being Kicked Out of Chipotle

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard says he and four others were unfairly treated because they were Black and discussing the Black Lives Matter movement, which reportedly prompted a white patron to accuse the group of being abusive and a white manager to threaten to call police if they didn’t leave.

Phillip B. Wilson

Why Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Deserved PFWA's Jack Horrigan Award

Fourth-year Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has received Pro Football Writers Association’s Jack Horrigan Award, annually bestowed upon league or team officials who help "pro football writers do their job."

Phillip B. Wilson

What Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton Learned from Reggie Wayne is now Shared with NFL Rookies

Four-time Pro Bowl star T.Y. Hilton shares what he’s learned as a pro, paying it forward like retired Indianapolis Colts legend Reggie Wayne did for him.

Phillip B. Wilson

Another Reason Why Philip Rivers Joined Indianapolis Colts? Quarterback Convinced Team Can Contend

The decision to sign with the Indianapolis Colts for his 17th NFL season took into account several factors, including quarterback Philip Rivers’ belief that the team can be an AFC championship contender.

Phillip B. Wilson