Veteran Quarterback Lists Colts as Preferred Destination if Traded

The Colts are still firmly in the hunt for their new quarterback. Could they find their answer in the former first overall pick?

The Indianapolis Colts are still in the market for their quarterback of the future following the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019. While the team has taken a few shots in recent years at some band-aids, the time is now for the team to finally find their long-term option.

Could they find their answer in a former first overall pick? According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, Cleveland Browns' General Manager Andrew Berry is pursuing Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade.

In the event that Watson is traded to the Browns, Berry asked former first overall pick Baker Mayfield where he would like to be traded to. Mayfield reportedly responded by saying the Indianapolis Colts.

While there are a lot of "ifs" involved in this equation, this would be an enticing option for the Colts. Mayfield is coming off of a down year where he completed just 60.2% of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He did play the season through a torn labrum injury that likely impacted his overall play.

This report doesn't speak to the interest that the Colts would have in the former top pick, but it is an intriguing option that the team would be bound to look into. Mayfield has had his ups and downs in the league, but he has shown more ability than any of the other options for the team.

Ultimately, the Colts are in the wait and see game with their quarterback situation. If the Watson is traded to the Falcons, do they make a play at Matt Ryan? Do they make a play for Mayfield if Watson is traded to Cleveland? Do they look at Winston if Watson is sent to New Orleans?

A lot fo the Colts' quarterback questions will be answered in the next couple of days. As for now, we are purely in speculation mode with all news. This report, however, is certainly an eye-opening one that is something to monitor.

