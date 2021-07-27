WATCH: Colts' DB Kenny Moore Arrives At Training Camp In Style

Reporting to Westfield for the first day of 2021 Indianapolis Colts' training camp, star Colts' cornerback Kenny Moore II arrived in style — with a bit of an Indianapolis twist – emerging from the passenger's seat of IndyCar Series driver Pato O'Ward's Arrow McLaren ride.

Kenny Moore II sure knows how to make an entrance.

Arriving to the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 training camp facility in Westfield, Indiana Tuesday, Moore received a police escort from state police while riding in the passenger's seat of Arrow McLaren IndyCar Series driver Pato O'Ward, who currently sits second in IndyCar Series points.

That is quite the entrance from the best slot cornerback in the NFL.

"It's nothing different from pulling up in my own car," Moore said after arriving with O'Ward. "I'm ready to go, I'm ready to play ball, and I'm ready to win."

Moore continues the tradition of star Colts arriving in style to training camp, picking up right where Hall of Fame wide receiver Reggie Wayne left off a few years ago. Wayne made a habit of showing up to the first day of training camp in style, whether that was via a helicopter, a dump truck, or even an IndyCar of his own.

When asked how the ride came together, Moore cited mutual ties around Indianapolis that made the grand entrance a possibility.

"We've both had ties to Lucas Oil and their product," Moore said. "I'm ready to get back into Lucas Oil Stadium, and they're a sponsor for he [Pato O'Ward] and Arrow McLaren, so...small world."

