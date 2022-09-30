Skip to main content

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 4

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 4's action against the Titans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) will attempt to defend their home turf once again this weekend as they host the AFC South division rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off of their first wins of the season last week after a winless pair of weeks. While they're both riding a high, the Colts should have vengeance on their mind as Tennessee swept Indy last year.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Titans

  • Date/Time: Sun., Oct. 2, at 1:00pm ET
  • Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Television: FOX Sports — Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color), Kristina Pink (sideline)
  • Stream: FuboTV
  • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color)
  • On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aside from the normal entertainment that usually stems from this series, it's an intriguing matchup between two quarterbacks who can really catch fire in Matt Ryan and Ryan Tannehill. However, the real showdown is between two players who won't even be on the field together in running backs Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, widely considered to be the two best backs in the NFL.

Sunday also features a pair of opportunistic defenses that can make offenses pay for careless mistakes. That issue has plagued the Colts so far this season so they'll need to try and play as clean of a game as possible.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) dives for extra yards past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) and middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Locked On Colts: Can Grover Stewart, Bobby Okereke Slow Down Derrick Henry?

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) yell in excitement after a possible turnover at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Tennessee Titans are leading after the first half, 35-14. Ini 1129 Colts Vs Titans
News

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Titans

By Andrew Moore
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) nearly intercepts along with cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during the second quarter of a regular season game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
News

Colts, Titans Injury Report: Most Missing Players Return Thursday

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_17069380
Film

Colts' Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans

By Zach Hicks
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Michael Pittman Jr. Compared to Future Hall-of-Famer

By Jake Arthur
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Jonathan Taylor's Incredible Streak Comes to End

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and enters a contract year in 2020.
News

Colts’ C Ryan Kelly the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Titans

By Andrew Moore
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
News

Matt Ryan Continues to Fall in NFL.com QB Index

By HH Staff