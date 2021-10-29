Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 8

    Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 8's action against the Titans.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts host the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans this Sunday in what should be a slugfest between two teams that always find a way back to each other by season's end.

    Whether they're trading haymakers back and forth twice a year or jockeying for position late in the season, these two teams have it out for each other.

    Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

    Colts vs. Titans

    • Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 31, at 1:00pm ET
    • Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
    • Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color)
    • Stream: FuboTV
    • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
    • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media Networks — Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Steve Buerlein (color)
    • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

    Read More

    These two sides squared off back in Week 3 when Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was barely on one leg, let alone two. The Titans were victorious, 25-16, and sent the Colts to an 0-3 hole.

    Now, the Colts are 3-4 after winning three of their last four games and looking to make it to .500 for the first time this season. This matchup pits the NFL's top two leading rushers in the Titans' Derrick Henry (869 yards) and Colts' Jonathan Taylor (579 yards), so expect it to be a smashmouth affair.

    Tune in on Sunday to find out how it goes.

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 210
