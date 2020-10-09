Who Will Indianapolis Colts Miss More on Sunday: Linebacker Darius Leonard or Offensive Left Tackle Anthony Castonzo?

INDIANAPOLIS — Across the border in Ohio, Myles Garrett probably smiled.

At the very least, the NFL leader with five sacks raised an eyebrow when told the Indianapolis Colts will be without 10th-year offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo for Sunday’s game at the Cleveland Browns. Garrett, who has three strip-sacks in as many games, will be eager to test Colts backup Le’Raven Clark as well as right tackle Braden Smith.

Colts head coach Frank Reich on Friday officially ruled out Castonzo (rib) and All-Pro leading tackler Darius Leonard (groin) for the 4:25 p.m. kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Both players are vitally important. Question is, which hole will be the most difficult to fill when the Colts (3-1) visit the Browns (3-1) in a matchup of AFC teams who have each won three consecutive games?

Castonzo’s scratch snaps the Colts’ streak of 20 consecutive games in which the offensive line didn’t miss a start. That was the longest in the NFL. The 10th-year pro and O-line elder statesman suffered the injury in the final minutes of Sunday’s 19-11 win at Chicago.

Leonard, the team’s top tackler with 27 stops and inspirational catalyst for the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense, missed the second half against the Bears after pulling a groin. Without him, Anthony Walker slid to his role and led a defense that didn’t allow a touchdown until inside of two minutes.

Here’s why losing Leonard could prove to be more significant.

Clark is a former third-round draft pick who was re-signed in the offseason for depth and has 35 games experience, including 12 starts. He’s not Castonzo, but he’s not going to be alone, either. The Colts will be giving him and Smith help when Garrett lines up on whatever side. That’s a tight end chipping him. That’s a running back helping. Keep him guessing on where the help is coming, from one play to the next. Whatever it takes to slow him down.

And 38-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers showed last week that he won’t hesitate to get rid of the ball quickly. He took only one sack against a defense that effectively neutralized Khalil Mack. That’s saying something when considering how Mack terrorized quarterback Tom Brady with two sacks and another negated by penalty in Thursday night’s Bears home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Darius Leonard missed the second half of Sunday's win at Chicago. Colin Boyle/USA TODAY Sports

But the Colts defense is hurting beyond Leonard. Second-year linebacker Bobby Okereke had thumb surgery Monday, which means he will be playing with a hand that when wrapped looks like a club. He might be in the correct position to make plays, but tackling could be an issue.

And here’s another concern: Walker is iffy with a sore ankle. If Walker and Leonard are out, the Colts are relying on a young player in Okereke who is plenty capable and has filled in at the MIKE or middle linebacker spot, but again, he’s playing with one healthy hand. And if Walker plays, he could be gimpy.

The Browns lead the NFL in rushing at 204.5 yards per game and 5.88 yards per carry. Yes, leading rusher Nick Chubb was placed on injured reserve with an MCL injury, but backup Kareem Hunt actually leads the Browns with five touchdowns, three rushing and two receiving.

As much as the Colts pass rushers will try to get after quarterback Baker Mayfield to try to force mistakes and prevent him from finding the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, among others, the most important priority for the defense is to stop — well, that won’t happen — let’s say limit the run game.

This is the best offense the Colts have faced. Yes, the league rankings are encouraging, but those numbers were put up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears. Those teams haven’t scored more than 30 points in three consecutive weeks — something the Browns have done for the first time since 1968 — and none of those previous foes have a vastly improved offensive line opening holes for a run game that can wear down even the best of defenses.

Colts fans have to hope that Walker can play and join Okereke in making sure the defense is in position to make plays. Granted, a linebacker’s job becomes easier if the defensive line is playing well. But as mentioned, the Browns O-line is one of the best. That includes pass protection, where Mayfield holds the ball longer than most quarterbacks, but has taken just six sacks.

The Colts are smart to play it safe with both players. It’s better to get both healed up so their absences aren’t extended.

The bigger picture is more important than one game, but that won't make Sunday easier for Colts fans to watch if it gets ugly.

