Why Colts’ Jonathan Taylor is Special

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor set a single-game franchise record with 253 yards rushing on Sunday. But one of the keys to Taylor’s NFL success has been the ability to stay grounded.

INDIANAPOLIS — What didn’t come as any surprise about Jonathan Taylor’s record-setting Sunday was how he handled the accomplishment.

The Indianapolis Colts rookie running back has been humble from day one. After breaking Hall of Famer Edgerrin James’ single-game franchise record with 253 rushing yards in a 28-14 home win over Jacksonville, Taylor quickly put the memorable game into perspective.

“Really because I know that what Buffalo was thinking or what any of these other teams or Pittsburgh or whoever we have to go to – I know one thing that they’re thinking is that that was the Jaguars and he won’t do that versus us,” Taylor said. “It really didn’t matter. It’s over. It was a heck of a feat. It was a team effort – the offensive line, all of us together.

(But) those other defenses are saying, ‘He won’t do that versus us.’ So they don’t really care about it. So now, it’s enjoy it tonight. But working tomorrow, we’re going to have to shift our focus to whoever we have to play next.”

That would be the second-seeded Buffalo Bills (13-3) in a 1:05 p.m. AFC Wild Card kickoff at Bills Stadium. The seventh-seeded Colts (11-5) realize they must establish a ground game with Taylor against a Bills defense that ranked seventh in rushing yards allowed per game and 26th in rushing yards per play.

As Taylor reminded, that will be a challenge because the Bills are preparing for a healthy dose of No. 28. In his last six games, Taylor rushed for 741 yards on 119 carries (6.2 yards per carry) with seven TDs. He also caught a TD pass.

Colts head coach Frank Reich conceded Tayor has been in “beast mode.”

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 741 yards and seven TDs in the past six games. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

The level-headed rusher reiterated on Wednesday the realization that the NFL playoffs will present a greater challenge.

“It’s definitely going to be different on Saturday,” he said. “You’re talking about the NFL Wild Card. So this is not only elite talent in the NFL, this is one of the elite, better teams in the NFL. It’s obviously going to be tough just because the stakes are so high, everyone is going to be dialed in, tuned in.

“They have been looking at film over the entire season that we have, and we’ve been looking at their film from over the entire season. It’s going to be a challenge and I think the biggest thing is going to be those small, little details that separate the team that is going to come out with the win, whether it’s just watching one more minute or one more hour of film just to get a last tip or kind of a sign that those guys give to give you, just that bit more of an edge. It’s definitely going to be tough going into this week but those are the things you live for, those are the games you live for.”

Taylor finished the regular season with 1,169 rushing yards and 11 TDs as well 36 receptions for 299 yards and one TD. He was named to the Pro Football Focus NFL All-Rookie Team.

Jonathan Taylor clinches Sunday's win with a 45-yard touchdown run. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

When Taylor was drafted in the second round in April, some questioned why general manager Chris Ballard chose a running back. The Colts had 2019 leading rusher Marlon Mack returning, but Ballard knew his top back was injury prone and his seventh-ranked, “Run The Damn Ball” rushing offense would benefit from having fresh legs.

Mack was lost for the season in the second quarter of the opener. Taylor endured some growing pains, not always getting the carries expected, and showing flashes of tremendous potential. He always said the same thing: It’s not the number of carries but what you do with them.

When asked Wednesday about where he derived his humility, Taylor delivered the expected, down-to-earth response.

“Definitely my family and definitely where I came from, but from a football aspect, you weren’t always the guy at one point,” he said. “I was never a guy who envied the people who were the guy or the guys who started or the guys who were having the long runs from little league to high school. I just always wanted to go out there and have fun and just play the game that I love, just understanding where you come from.

“I was in that position before where I wasn’t the guy, so I know what it takes. I know it takes hard work and dedication. There are a lot of guys out there that are putting in tons of hard work that want to be in a similar position, but sometimes the cards don’t fall that way, so that’s why I’m always grateful and I feel blessed (for) anything that happens to me in my life.”

He emerged as a workhorse when needed most as the Colts won six of their final eight games to reach the playoffs for just the second time since 2015. Taylor was especially important against the Jaguars, who were hanging around in trailing 20-14 midway through the fourth quarter. Considering how the Colts needed to win to make the playoffs, the situation was a bit tense. The offense had failed to score in the second half.

Colts all-time leading rusher Edgerrin James held the team's single-game rush record of 219 yards before rookie Jonathan Taylor's 253 rushing yards on Sunday. Sam Riche/USA TODAY Sports

Then Taylor set the franchise record with a 45-yard touchdown run to put the game away. He added 12 more yards on a final series. The 253 yards ranked ninth in NFL history. Hall of Famer Edgerrin James held the previous Colts record of 219 yards.

James, the team’s all-time leading rusher who was voted into the Hall of Fame last year, contacted the 21-year-old Taylor with congratulations. And “Edge” gave the youngster some appreciated advice for the playoffs.

“One of the biggest things that he mentioned,” Taylor said, "was just to ‘Keep pushing forward. You know what you did to get to this point, to have the game that you had, to have the season that you had. And the only thing that you can do is keep working to get better because it’s only going to get harder from here.”