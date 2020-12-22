Zach Pascal, Colts’ Interior Offensive Line Lead Way in PFF Week 15 Grades

The Indianapolis Colts third-year wide receiver delivers two TDs, including a game-winning score late to earn deserved praise from Pro Football Focus.

The Indianapolis Colts gutted out a hard-fought 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday as the offense was efficient and the defensive front seven got after Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But Pro Football Focus didn’t select any Colts for the “NFL Week 15 Team of the Week,” and just a handful of players finished among the top at their position.

Here are the Colts players who ranked in the top 10 of their position in Week 15.

Zach Pascal signals first down after a catch on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Zach Pascal

Wide receiver No. 3 (87.7), 47 snaps (87%)

5 receptions (6 targets), 79 yards (15.8 avg.), 2 TD

Although T.Y. Hilton had been on a dominant roll, it was Pascal who stepped up and led the Colts in receiving.

The third-year pro posted his season-high in yardage, tied his high in receptions, and had his second-career multi-touchdown game. His 5-yard TD reception with 1:47 remaining was the deciding score.

All five of Pascal’s receptions resulted in either a first down or TD, and quarterback Philip Rivers had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when him.

Mark Glowinski, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly

Guard Tied-No. 4 (83.1), 54 snaps (100%) | Guard No. 6 (81.5), 54 snaps (100%) | Center No. 10 (64.7), 54 snaps (100%)

The Colts’ interior offensive line trio had good grades across the board, save for Kelly’s much-to-be-desired, pass-blocking grade of 25.5. Glowinski and Nelson allowed only one quarterback pressure combined. Kelly was docked for three.

But the Colts’ wouldn’t have had much of a functional play-action approach without enough stout protection up the middle. Quarterback Philip Rivers went 6-of-6 on play-action attempts for 66 yards with a passer rating of 112.5.

The trio excelled as run-blockers. The Colts ran it up the gut 13 times for 109 yards (8.4 avg.), resulting in eight first downs and six runs of 10-plus yards.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Kicker No. 3 (69.7), 5 snaps (22%)

2-of-2 FG (100%), 3-of-3 XP (100%), 9 points

Blankenship’s nine points included a career-long 53-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The rookie passed Mike Vanderjagt (27) for the second-most ﬁeld goals made by a rookie in franchise history, and also passed Jim O’Brien (36) for the most extra points made by a rookie in franchise history.

