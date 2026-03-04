It's been reported that the Indianapolis Colts are spending a 30 visit on Miami (OH) University's linebacker, Jackson Kuwatch.

The Indianapolis Colts will host Miami (OH) LB Jackson Kuwatch (6’4”, 232) for a 30 visit, source said. A name to know in the LB class was a former Ohio State transfer who had 109 tkls in ‘25.



Pro Day:



40: 4.64

SS: 4.30

3-cone: 6.95 (would have ranked 2nd among all LBs in… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 3, 2026

This isn't surprising that the Colts are already going to work on evaluating linebackers through private workouts, and Kuwatch is certainly interesting.

For quick reference, every NFL team gets 30 visits ahead of the NFL draft to bring college prospects to their respective facilities for film breakdowns, interviews, and private workouts.

Kuwatch's career in FBS didn't just start slow with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but continued at a snail's pace upon transferring to the Miami (OH) Redhawks.

From 2022 to 2024, Kuwatch logged just 14 tackles and one tackle for loss. However, 2025 was where Kuwatch took off as a reliable defender for the Redhawks.

Kuwatch played 14 games and stacked 109 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and a pass breakup. If one gazes at his Pro Football Focus grades, they'll find a well-rounded linebacker with upside in plenty of ways.

Below are Kuwatch's prominent defensive grades:

Overall defense | 82.1 (703 snaps)

Run defense | 82.0 (330 snaps)

Tackling | 73.3

Pass rush | 65.4 (124 snaps)

Coverage | 73.0 (249 snaps)

Lakota West's Jackson Kuwatch leads the Firebirds on the field before their game against Mason, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Lw12 | TONY TRIBBLE FOR THE ENQUIRER via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It's been hashed out over and over again, but Indianapolis is in desperate need of more linebacker help for the 2026 season.

Lou Anarumo is walking into year two leading the defensive charge, and while he coached solidly in 2025, the linebacker position left quite a bit to be desired.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Zaire Franklin has been the veteran leader at the second defensive level since 2022, and while he's earned a Pro Bowl, a Second-Team All-Pro, and put up wild numbers, he's always been underwhelming in coverage.

It was never worse for Franklin than the 2025 season, where he put up a horrific Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 29.9, which ranked 85th out of 88 eligible linebackers. In short, that's unacceptable for a defensive captain.

The Colts needed more juice at linebacker with Jaylon Carlies dealing with injury for most of the year, so they elected to sign free agent Germaine Pratt.

Pratt filled in nicely, but still left something to be desired in coverage, as well. While the Colts do have high hopes for Hunter Wohler to return from his Lisfranc injury that derailed his promising rookie year, clearly the defense needs more.

From day 1 of Shrine Bowl practices, Jackson Kuwatch (LB/#38) with the INT. LB vision and break dropper in cover 2 vs. four verticals pic.twitter.com/6K4hneUaER — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) January 24, 2026

Kuwatch is an interesting linebacker who seems to execute everything well on the field, which is exactly the kind of defender Indianapolis needs for the group.

This draft cycle features a wild amount of linebacker talent, so the Colts will have plenty of options at their disposal, and I would expect the squad to use more 30 visits on other linebackers.

If Kuwatch ends up donning the horseshoe for his rookie season in the NFL, Indianapolis is getting a versatile linebacker who has the upside to handle plenty of responsibilities for Lou Anarumo.

He could also be a candidate to put on special teams with Brian Mason.

We'll see how things play out, but linebacker is one of the most massive holes the Colts must fill on their roster ahead of a make-or-break 2026 season.