Commanders' Co-Owner Magic Johnson Celebrates Terry McLaurin's Contract in Sweet Post

It's a great day to be a Commanders fan.

Brigid Kennedy

McLaurin's holdout turned into a trade request at the end of July.
McLaurin's holdout turned into a trade request at the end of July. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
After an offseason of drama, including a high-profile trade request, Washington and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on Monday agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $96 million. McLaurin was said to have been looking for something akin to D.K. Metcalf's $150 million, five-year deal with the Steelers, and this is right in line in terms of average annual value.

In celebration of the big news, NBA legend and Commanders minority owner Magic Johnson praised the development in one of his signature posts on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'm thrilled that we resigned Terry McLaurin!" Johnson began the tweet, which also included a photo of him and the receiver. "Job well done by my partner Josh Harris and GM Adam Peters. This is great news for Commander players, our organization and all Commander fans! Terry is more than just a great football player, he is an outstanding leader and does tremendous things in the DMV community."

Magic wasn't the only one to bring the good news to social media; Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels also made his feelings clear with a pumped-up, McLaurin-centric post on his Instagram story.

With that, Washington is officially ready for the regular season.

