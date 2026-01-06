SI

Commanders Part Ways With Kliff Kingsbury, DC After Disappointing 2025 Season

Washington will start over in 2026.

Kliff Kingsbury won't return to helm the Commanders' offense in 2026.
Kliff Kingsbury won't return to helm the Commanders' offense in 2026. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After underachieving in 2025, the Commanders will reportedly shake up their staff in 2026.

Washington is parting ways with both offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., according to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Both coaches served in those posts in 2024, when the Commanders went 12-5 and played for the NFC title for the first time since 1991.

The 2025 season was a nightmare follow-up, as Washington plummeted to 5-12 while quarterback Jayden Daniels struggled with injuries. The Commanders' offense dropped from the top 10 in scoring and yardage to 22nd in both, while Washington's defensive yardage fell to dead last in the league.

Kingsbury, 46, formerly served as a head coach at Texas Tech and with the Cardinals. Whitt, 47, was working in his first coordinator job.

Washington is coached by Dan Quinn, formerly an NFC title-winning Falcons coach and the Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

