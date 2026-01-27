Commanders Hire Former Vikings Assistant As New Defensive Coordinator

The Commanders made some key coaching changes this offseason after a disappointing 2025 season. While head coach Dan Quinn remains in his role, he’ll have new coordinators on both offense and defense.

Washington is finalizing its deal for a new defensive coordinator, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting on Monday evening that the Commanders will hire Daronte Jones to the position.

Jones had previously been on the Vikings’ coaching staff, serving as the organization’s defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. He impressed while working under Vikings DC Brian Flores––who had been in the mix for head coaching roles this cycle, but ultimately remained with the organization.

Jones had two stints with the Vikings. He initially served as the defensive backs coach for the team in 2020. In ‘21, he left for a one-year stint as the defensive coordinator at LSU. He returned to Minnesota in ‘22 and had been the defensive passing game coordinator and DBs coach since then.

In addition to his time with the Vikings, Jones also spent time with the Dolphins and Bengals. Now, he gets his biggest coaching opportunity yet in the nation’s capital. He’ll inherit a defense that surrendered the most yards per game in the NFL in 2025 and the sixth-most points per game.

