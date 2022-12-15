Cheerleaders 'Toxic' Photos: Commanders Scandal Brings Legal Demands

The former Washington Commanders cheerleaders who are accusing the NFL franchise of a toxic workplace are demanding the removal of scandalous photos from a government study.

Lawyers representing the more than 40 former Washington Commanders cheerleaders who are accusing the NFL franchise of a toxic workplace are demanding that Republicans remove the scandalous cheerleader photos from their government study.

A report on the investigation into the Washington NFL workplace under owner Dan Snyder was released last week. The report apparently includes an assortment of photos of ex-Washington cheerleaders that the women find "humiliating,'' their lawyers said.

"The photos in the exhibits were sent by former Washington team president Bruce Allen to former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and several other people. There were nearly 60 emails attached to the Republican memo," the report states.

"Our clients are both humiliated and incensed by the GOP’s reckless dissemination of these photographs in an official Congressional document," the letter from the lawyers reads. "They also feel retaliated against by Republican Committee members who have apparently chosen to embarrass them publicly for coming forward. There was simply no legitimate reason for GOP members to have done this, and it has caused our clients additional and unnecessary pain.

"Our clients believe that releasing these photos was a desperate effort to protect Mr. Snyder from the scathing findings contained in the Committee’s final report, at their expense."

The report has unfortunately become a political football, with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones leading the way in labeling the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform and its damning findings on Snyder "politically biased. ... It's that stupid.''

