Terry's Thank You: McLaurin Raves About Washington Commanders Fans in Heartfelt Letter

"To whom much is given, much is required. There is no other place I would rather be or fan base I would want to represent.'' - McLaurin

Terry McLaurin has 71 million reasons to be thankful - and he is busy on social media expressing his appreciation.

"Playing in the NFL is a blessing and something I will never take for granted,'' the Washington Commanders star receiver posted as part of heartfelt letter on his social media platforms. "From the moment I stepped foot on a field as a 7-year-old until now, I continue to respect the game, play it the right way and leave everything I have on the field.

"I love the grind and the process of getting better.''

The Commanders think he'll be so much "better'' than they've agreed with McLaurin on a three-year extension worth as much as $71 million. That can make him a top-five-paid wideout in the NFL during this time of exploding salaries at the position.

But McLaurin emphasized that this is all about "team.''

"Team accomplishments and goals have always far exceeded individual ones," he continued. "From the day I was drafted, I've had the singular goal to win a Super Bowl with this franchise. This is on my mind every day when I walk into the building. While I am both humbled and ecstatic about this contract, it motivates me to work even harder. I understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with signing this extension. To whom much is given, much is required. There is no other place I would rather be or fan base I would want to represent. As with any life-altering achievement, nobody accomplishes it alone."

McLaurin, 26, listed a number of people who've helped him along the way, including Washington co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, as well as head coach Ron Rivera, for "believing in and trusting me to be an ambassador for this organization."

McLaurin, a team captain, also made sure to acknowledge the fans.

"Thank you to our amazing fans," McLaurin wrote. "I cannot thank you enough for all the ways you have supported me since the day I was drafted to Washington. You are truly one of a kind. Every opportunity to represent you brings me absolute joy. There is a proud history here in Washington. From the chants to the Hogs, I do not take any of it for granted. I know together, we all can bring the Washington Organization back to the upper echelon of football and reestablish a winning culture. That journey begins now. You demand it, you deserve it, and we will do our best to make it happen. One day at a time, together, through hard work and dedication."