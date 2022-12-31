Commanders Cut DT Daniel Wise; What's Next?

Daniel Wise has played 17 games for the Washington Commanders over the past two seasons.

The Washington Commanders are shaking up their roster Saturday ahead of the team's final two games of the season.

According to The Athletic's Ben Standig, the Commanders are cutting fourth-year defensive tackle Daniel Wise.

Wise, 26, went undrafted in 2019 and signed on with the Dallas Cowboys for training camp. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and never made an appearance in a game for the Cowboys before the team cut him in March 2020.

Wise had a brief time with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2020, but failed to catch on before joining Washington ahead of the 2021 season.

Wise grew into a role with the Washington defensive line, making his NFL debut in 2021 and playing six games for the team. This season, he's appeared in 11 games, but has struggled to find playing time with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and sixth-round rookie John Ridgeway.

By cutting Wise, the Commanders opened up a roster spot to sign defensive tackle David Bada, according to NFL Network. Bada played three games for Washington last season and has been on the practice squad for the entire 2022 season so far.

There is potential for Wise to re-sign with the Commanders practice squad if he clears waivers.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here