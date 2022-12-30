Commanders Season Hinging on Health of Injured DBs

While the Washington Commanders' defense has been a bright spot in the 2022 season, injuries to the group have caused problems as of late.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste wasn't on the practice field on Friday, putting serious doubt into his availability on Sunday.

St-Juste was having a breakout year, emerging as one of the best defensive backs on Washington's defense, before injuring his ankle in a win over the Houston Texans.

He then missed the next three Commanders contests, including a tie and a loss against the New York Giants.

The second-year cornerback was back on the field last weekend in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers and had his lowest grade according to Pro Football Focus while playing his third-fewest snaps in any game this year.

He was shaken up at one point in the game, and it may have been that the player and team put him back on the field a little too soon.

"He's trying to get back," Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said of St-Juste. "I appreciate that and we'll just keep working with him."

Short and sweet.

When St-Juste is healthy, he's clearly one of the future stars on this team.

But he's not healthy.

And safety Kamren Curl, an established difference-maker in Washington's defense, has been banged up as well.

"(49ers tight end George Kittle) ran free last week...like to see Kam on that matchup," Del Rio said of Curl. "He's a guy that can do multiple things. We missed him...Hopefully, we get him back soon."

For the most part, the Commanders look healthier than some other teams around the NFL do this time of year.

Still, the injuries they're dealing with are big.

Playmakers and difference makers are the guys teams lean on the most in December and into January as they try to secure playoff positioning to make a championship run.

Getting both St-Juste and Curl back would be a blessing for Washington.

But even if the Commanders get just one, it'll give them a better chance of winning a critical contest against the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

