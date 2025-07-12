Fantasy football outlook raises concerns about key Commanders unit
Washington Commanders fans all have one thing in common when it comes to redrafting their fantasy football rosters: they want their favorite players.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin will be two of the most popular Commanders drafted around fantasy football circles, but there are other options to consider as well.
Unfortunately, as much as Washington fans need to know which guys to target, they also need to know which ones to avoid. When it comes to the defense as a whole, Pro Football Focus puts the unit in the avoid pile altogether.
READ MORE: Commanders unveil new look with echoes of a storied past
"Washington had a bottom-quarter defense in most metrics, except for its pass rush, which led to a respectable sack total. The team lost Dante Fowler Jr., who had the most sacks on the team and the second-most pressures. Washington took their big swings this offseason on offense, trying to set Jayden Daniels up for success. While the Commanders made several veteran additions on defense, nothing should significantly move the needle for their fantasy production," PFF says while ranking the unit 30th out of 32.
Only the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans have defenses that rank lower than the Commanders.
While fans will be looking for their favorites in burgundy and gold for fantasy purposes, this unit is a hands-off recommendation. However, if your primary defense comes with the right bye week, you might be able to slide Washington in for one week and get away with it.
As the Commanders look to improve their offense that was already the fifth-highest scoring unit in the league last year, it means opponents will have to stay aggressive much longer in order to try and keep up, and that is not good news for a defense with a lot of new pieces, but a lot of old questions still remaining.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels reacts to Commanders uniform release
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Is Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. underrated?
• Tension building between Commanders, Terry McLaurin over new contract
• Commanders OT has promising outlook ahead of rookie season
• Commanders QB legend says Terry McLaurin contract ‘must get done soon'