Commanders QB legend says Terry McLaurin contract ‘must get done soon'
The saga around Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s contract continues, with the star still waiting on a new deal — and one Commanders legend believes it needs to happen soon.
We haven’t seen much of McLaurin lately, as he’s skipped mandatory minicamp and voluntary OTAs. With training camp right around the corner and little progress in negotiations, it’s starting to look like he could miss that, too. It’s not exactly the storyline this offseason the fans were expecting, especially with one of their favorite players.
While we wait to see what both sides decide, Commanders legend Joe Theismann is urging the franchise to stop dragging their feet and act sooner rather than later. On a recent episode of the Up and Adams Show, Theismann sounded off with his opinion.
Theismann speaks opinion on McLaurin contract
“From my perspective, that’s a deal that must get done and must get done soon … you talk about putting a house together and building it with brick and mortar, this is the mortar that keeps the bricks together," Theismann said.
He’s not wrong. McLaurin has undoubtedly been one of those essential bricks on offense. Coming off one of his best seasons since being drafted in 2019, he recorded 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 games, earning his second Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honors.
With the clock ticking before training camp, all eyes are on the front office to see if they’ll lock up their star receiver and keep building and prove that McLaurin is one of the bricks they need to keep building their house.
