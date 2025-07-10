Commanders OT has promising outlook ahead of rookie season
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is entering his first training camp in the NFL.
The first-round pick out of Oregon is in the running to be the team's starting right tackle, but it won't be an easy job to win.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder looked into Conerly's outlook going into training camp.
Conerly should compete for starting job
"The Commanders traded for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason, so Conerly will have to learn a new position in training camp. But the rookie still has a good chance at cracking the starting lineup if he has a seamless transition and beats out last year’s starting right tackle, Andrew Wiley," Holder wrote.
"Granted, second-year pro and 2024 left tackle Brandon Coleman could factor into the competition as well, but Coleman was primarily taking reps on the inside during the spring practices in Washington."
Coleman had a strong 2024 season as a third-round pick, so it's hard to justify taking the job away from him. However, there is a world where he moves in to play right guard while Sam Cosmi remains sidelined with an injury.
Conerly has the potential to be a long-term tackle in the league, which is why Washington got him in the first round.
It may not be a slam dunk for him to see the field right away, but his chance will come in due time.
Conerly will report to training camp with the other rookies on July 18.
