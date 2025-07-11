Commander Country

Commanders unveil new look with echoes of a storied past

The Washington Commanders revealed a new look that has fans and former players buzzing with nostalgia and belief in the team’s future.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The Washington Commanders are out to prove that their 2024 campaign, which led them to the NFC Championship game, isn't a fluke.

Many have already drunk the Kool-Aid, believing that the Commanders will be a true Super Bowl contender in the second year under head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels, but they will have to maneuver through an NFL schedule much like everyone else to prove that they indeed belong amongst the elite.

With so much excitement and drama surrounding Washington, it was only right that they released their alternate uniforms for the 2025 season. The announcement came just days ago, revealing that the Commanders will be going back to their roots, donning a crisp, white uniform with accented colors to match.

The reveal brought fans back to the times when the Commanders went by the Redskins, something many have called for to make a comeback. While the name change is still an ongoing discussion, the Commanders did what they could to return to some of the heritage that brought them to where they are today.

Super Bowl Era 2.0?

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is sporting the Commanders' newest alternate uniforms.

Across the league, many have expressed their fondness for the new uniforms, and former Commanders' quarterback Robert Griffin III even called for the team to make them permanent.

RGIII is well versed in all things Commanders after having spent the beginning of his career in Washington as a Redskin. He rocked the old uniforms during that time, so there is no real shock that he is calling for the front office to maintain this type of rebranding.

RGIII didn't have the most luxurious career, but current Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to flourish throughout his career after such a great start. The Commanders have a rich history, and they have gone to great lengths to put their organization in a place where they can flourish in today's game.

The subtle reminder of the origin of the jerseys, along with the return to the RFK site with a new stadium in the future, the Commanders are relishing in what they believe will be the second coming of major success.

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

