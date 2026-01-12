Commanders wide receivers have to be healthy for upcoming season

The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps took several hits during the 2025 season, resulting in the team going 5-12 and missing the playoffs.

The major wide receiver injury to the team came from Terry McLaurin, who was battered and bruised all year long with various ailments. McLaurin spoke to reporters at the end of the season about his health and what he will do over the offseason to heal up for 2026.

"Yeah, I think I feel really good. I think coming back after the second time I went out, I felt a lot better. Just kind of the injury I was dealing with was tough and you had a re-aggravation and it was a long process of what I was going through just to try to be on the field," McLaurin said via WUSA9.

"But I got to a point probably after Madrid, I was just not feeling any pain or setbacks and I was able to put a lot of good consistent days together, didn't miss any practice or things like that."

Commanders receivers hope for healthy 2026

Another wide receiver that dealt with injuries was rookie Jaylin Lane. He now understands what a full NFL season looks like, and he is hoping to prepare a little bit differently ahead of his second season.

"Yeah, I'm good, man. No complaints. I just got to get my ankle back right. But coming out my rookie season, just the little ankle sprain, praise God. Yeah, it'd be huge, especially these first couple of weeks, just so I can get back running full speed so I can cut. You got to be at a train full speed to get better. So just can't even get that better so I get back 100 and get back," Lane said via WUSA9.

The Commanders will need McLaurin, Lane, and the rest of the receiver group to be at 100 percent in order to contribute for quarterback Jayden Daniels and the rest of the offense. If they can stay healthy next season, they have a chance to bounce back and return to the playoffs.

