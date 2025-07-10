Is Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. underrated?
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is entering the season as the starter for the offense.
Robinson, 26, is entering the fourth and final year of his contract, making this an important year for his career.
Former Pro Bowl running back and NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked all 32 starting running backs in the league and placed Robinson at No. 21.
Robinson snubbed by Jones-Drew
"Robinson once again profiles as the lead back in a deep Commanders RB room that includes Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr," Jones-Drew wrote.
"Newly acquired weapon Deebo Samuel could also be used out of the backfield, so Robinson is under pressure to take advantage of his opportunities and build on his career-best season of 2024, especially with 2025 being a contract year. Kliff Kingsbury likes what he's seen from Robinson during the offseason, so the physical, fourth-year pro should earn plenty of snaps if he can be effective behind an improved offensive line."
The players ranked behind Robinson were Tyrone Tracy Jr. (New York Giants), Tony Pollard (Tennessee Titans), RJ Harvey (Denver Broncos), Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs), D'Andre Swift (Chicago Bears), De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins), Travis Etienne (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jaylen Warren (Pittsburgh Steelers), Jerome Ford (Cleveland Browns), Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals) and Javonte Williams (Dallas Cowboys).
Robinson recorded a career-high 799 yards and eight touchdowns for the Commanders last season, but he will need those numbers to grow if he wants to be viewed as a long-term solution for Washington in the backfield.
Robinson will report to training camp on July 22.
