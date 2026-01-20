When the Washington Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, it felt like a big move for the team’s offense. It wasn’t just about adding another receiver; it was about giving quarterback Jayden Daniels another target who could take the pressure off the offense’s main weapon, Terry McLaurin.

Why Deebo Looked Like the Missing Piece

Early in the season, the plan worked.

Samuel seemed to fit into Kliff Kingsbury’s offense scheme. Through the first five games, Samuel flashed the same versatility that he displayed in San Francisco. He lined up everywhere, was heavily involved in the run game, and was featured on screen passes and quick hitters. Samuel racked up over 100 receiving yards in two games in the first five games. Paired with Terry McLaurin, the Commanders' offense seemed to finally have balance.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Injuries Changed Everything

But as the season wore on, so did Samuel’s production.

A major turning point came when the team encountered a slew of injuries, especially on the offensive side of the ball. One major injury was to Jayden Daniels, which slowed the offense and limited Samuel’s downfield opportunities. The explosive plays disappeared, and the touchdowns slowed. Samuel had more of a complementary role, producing 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns. His numbers were solid, but is it enough for a top-dollar extension?

The Contract Question Looms

That’s where the real question begins.

Samuel was under contract for the 2025 season, but will hit free agency in 2026, leaving Washington with a decision to make. On the one hand, his impact on the offense, with his physicality, experience, and versatility, helped stabilize the young offense and gave Kingsbury flexibility each week.

On the other hand, the Commanders are still in a building phase. With David Blough replacing Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and several coaching and roster holes to address, committing significant money to an aging offensive weapon may not align with their long-term plan.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

A Middle-Ground Outcome Feels Likely

The most realistic outcome is somewhere in the middle. Washington most likely won’t rush into a massive contract extension, but they also won’t slam the door shut on Samuel. If Samuel is open to a shorter, team-friendly deal that reflects his evolving role, the Commanders could justify keeping him around. If not, 2025 may be his final season in Washington.

READ MORE: 3 Indiana national champions Washington should target in the NFL Draft

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Sean McDermott instantly becomes a Commanders' top defensive target

• Why Karl Scott is the 'sleeper' DC candidate Dan Quinn should hire



• Commanders add one of the best pass rushers in college football in latest mock draft



• 3 reasons the Commanders' 5-12 record is actually a sign of progress