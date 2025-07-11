Jayden Daniels reacts to Commanders uniform release
The Washington Commanders are leaning into their storied past for the 2025 season, making some changes to their uniforms.
The Commanders officially revealed their throwback alternate uniforms earlier this week, something that Managing Partner Josh Harris promised and spearheaded the efforts to make this possible.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels wasted no time showing them off on Instagram, modeling the classic burgundy-and-gold threads that harken back to the team’s Super Bowl-winning glory days.
Daniels loves new Commanders uniforms
Daniels looked sharp in the reimagined design, which has become one of the most talked-about alternate uniforms in the NFL this offseason.
The throwback uniforms feature a gold stripe down the middle of the helmet bordered by two white stripes, a gold facemask, and the Commanders’ “W” logo on both sides. The white jersey includes burgundy-and-gold sleeve stripes, a thick burgundy collar, and bold burgundy numbers outlined in gold. Players will wear burgundy pants with gold-and-white side stripes and white socks with burgundy-and-gold stripes at the top.
Washington will wear the throwback alternates three times this season: under the bright lights of “Sunday Night Football” against the Seattle Seahawks on November 2, again versus the Denver Broncos on November 30, and in a highly anticipated Christmas Day showdown at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
Daniels' excitement is shared by many within the organization. He is quickly becoming not only the face of the franchise but also a player eager to embrace the legacy of those who came before him.
As the Commanders step onto the field this year with a fresh look, Daniels in the classic colors may just be the symbol of a new era blending with tradition.
