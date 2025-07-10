Commanders, Eagles labeled most dangerous division rivals
The Washington Commanders are hoping to be better than they were a year ago when they finished second in the NFC East.
The Commanders were good, but they couldn't finish better than the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the division and went on to win the Super Bowl after Washington lost in the NFC Championship.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm believes they are the best 1-2 punch in any division in the league.
READ MORE: Commanders make surprising QB pick in 2024 NFL re-draft
Commanders, Eagles lift NFC East
"The Super Bowl champion Eagles will try to defend their title with the vast majority of last year's offense back in place and enough defensive reinforcements to match the unit's 2024 success. Their biggest threat could come from within the division, with the rising Commanders giving the East arguably the best 1-2 punch of any division," Edholm wrote.
"Last year's Eagles were only truly outplayed one time all season -- a 33-16 defeat at Tampa Bay in Week 4 -- and they have enough talent to replace their free-agent losses on defenses. After a few early stumbles last September, the defense emerged as an elite unit -- and a repeat wouldn't be shocking.
"The Commanders took the league by storm, with Jayden Daniels stealing the key to the city in a brilliant rookie season. Daniels is a special talent, and Washington added two big offensive pieces (LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Deebo Samuel), but concerns remain on defense."
The Commanders will fight tooth and nail with the Eagles throughout the season to try and get to the top of the NFC East.
Washington made the moves necessary to keep pace with Philadelphia, but the team has to execute the plan formed during the offseason.
The Commanders don't need to be on top of the Eagles in the division, but it will give them a better chance to beat them if the two met in the playoffs again.
READ MORE: Commanders reveal bold new look with powerful nod to the past
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders face big decision that could shape training camp
• Commanders fans will love the latest Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel update
• Washington Commanders bet big on rebuilt offensive line to fuel 2025 turnaround