Tension building between Commanders, Terry McLaurin over new contract
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has one year remaining on his contract.
Because of this, McLaurin has implored about a new contract with the Commanders given the uncertainty of injuries in the NFL. However, the team has yet to negotiate thoroughly with McLaurin on a new deal.
The Athletic insider Mike Jones listed McLaurin as a contract situation to watch going into training camp.
READ MORE: Why the Commanders are facing doubts after a big offseason
McLaurin contract one to watch
"The 29-year-old McLaurin has no years remaining on his contract following this season and thus is a candidate to hold out (or hold in) when the Commanders report for training camp," Jones wrote.
"McLaurin is one of the most productive wide receivers in the game, recording five straight 1,000-yard campaigns and at least 900 receiving yards in each of his six pro seasons. He’s unlikely to land a deal to rival that of Ja’Marr Chase (four years, $161 million, average of $40.25 million). But a deal that tops Tee Higgins’ terms (four years, $115 million, and $28 million average) does seem realistic. It’s just a matter of when the Commanders get the deal done."
The longer McLaurin and the Commanders wait to sign an extension, the more of a distraction it becomes.
Washington had the chance to get this done before training camp, but time is running out on that front.
If a deal isn't done by July 22 when players report, the situation will only get messier.
READ MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin ‘unhappy’ as trade speculation builds
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels builds impact beyond the field
• Washington Commanders WR drawing buzz after big offseason, says Super Bowl champ dad
• Donald Trump hints at move involving Washington Commanders new stadium
• Commanders defense needs third-year defensive back to grow