Commander Country

Tension building between Commanders, Terry McLaurin over new contract

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders still haven't agreed on a new contract extension.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has one year remaining on his contract.

Because of this, McLaurin has implored about a new contract with the Commanders given the uncertainty of injuries in the NFL. However, the team has yet to negotiate thoroughly with McLaurin on a new deal.

The Athletic insider Mike Jones listed McLaurin as a contract situation to watch going into training camp.

READ MORE: Why the Commanders are facing doubts after a big offseason

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

McLaurin contract one to watch

"The 29-year-old McLaurin has no years remaining on his contract following this season and thus is a candidate to hold out (or hold in) when the Commanders report for training camp," Jones wrote.

"McLaurin is one of the most productive wide receivers in the game, recording five straight 1,000-yard campaigns and at least 900 receiving yards in each of his six pro seasons. He’s unlikely to land a deal to rival that of Ja’Marr Chase (four years, $161 million, average of $40.25 million). But a deal that tops Tee Higgins’ terms (four years, $115 million, and $28 million average) does seem realistic. It’s just a matter of when the Commanders get the deal done."

The longer McLaurin and the Commanders wait to sign an extension, the more of a distraction it becomes.

Washington had the chance to get this done before training camp, but time is running out on that front.

If a deal isn't done by July 22 when players report, the situation will only get messier.

READ MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin ‘unhappy’ as trade speculation builds

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders QB Jayden Daniels builds impact beyond the field

• Washington Commanders WR drawing buzz after big offseason, says Super Bowl champ dad

 Donald Trump hints at move involving Washington Commanders new stadium

 Commanders defense needs third-year defensive back to grow

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News