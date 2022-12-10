Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Wants Home Stadium 'Rocking' vs. Giants

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is ready for the rematch against the New York Giants. After their 20-20 tie last Sunday, Washington is now in its bye week, and the NFL scheduling gods had fun as they pit the same two teams against each other again.

For Allen, being in the confines of FedEx Field will need to mean something, and he has issued a rallying cry for the team's supporters to get to the game, which has been flexed to Sunday Night Football in primetime.

“This game that we’re going to play here in two weeks means double,” Allen said. “So, I mean, look, I’m going to need the fans of the Commanders to really show out the next game. I’m going to provide as many free tickets as I can, we need everybody there. This game could be the season. So, we need full support; we need that stadium rocking.”

With the Commanders perilously placed at 7-5-1 and the Giants at 7-4-1, the game has both NFC East and playoff implications. The Week 13 tie didn't hurt or hinder the Commanders' playoff chances, but a loss in Week 15 will.

Allen is doing his best to ensure FedEx Field is at full capacity. How? But any means necessary.

“I’m going to give away 100, 200 tickets, however many it takes to get that stadium sold out," Allen said. "We need the fans at that one. This is a huge game; our season is on the line. We need everybody.”

After a poor 1-4 start, Washington, under the guidance of quarterback Taylor Heinicke has not only steadied the ship but has it cruising at a nice pace.

While still sitting bottom of the NFC East, the Commanders could jump into the sixth seed in the playoff picture with a win over the Giants.

The stage is set. Fresh off a bye week, the season on the line, at home and against a division rival they should have beaten last Sunday. Will the Washington faithful heed Allen's words and show up in full force?

We sure hope so.

