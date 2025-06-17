The Commanders may have quietly solved a major defensive issue
The Washington Commanders made a major investment in their linebacker room last year, and it’s earning national recognition.
For a Washington defense aiming to improve and establish its identity under 2nd year head coach Dan Quinn, that’s a promising sign of stability and veteran leadership.
Both Commanders linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, were listed top 15 among Pro Football Focus’ linebacker rankings entering the 2025 NFL season.
Even at 35 years old, Wagner continues to dominate, and PFF took notice by placing him third on their list behind only Fred Warner and Roquan Smith.
“Wagner is entering his age-35 season but has shown no signs of slowing down. While his PFF coverage grade has dipped over the past two seasons, Wagner remains an elite run defender (91.2 PFF grade), tackler (86.3) and blitzer (90.9)," said PFF. "He led all qualifying linebackers in PFF run-defense and pass-rush grades in 2024, and his 91.2 figure against the run marked his third straight season surpassing the 91.0 threshold.”
This is the type of player Washington hoped they were getting when they signed him last year. Wagner’s presence brings championship pedigree, to their defense. Whether plugging gaps or timing blitzes, he still plays like one of the league’s best.
While Wagner brings the accolades, Luvu brings energy and has now earned that national respect. Ranked No. 14, Luvu’s versatility continues to impress league evaluators.
“Luvu didn't put forth his highest-graded season in 2024, but he still maintains a solid overall profile as a run defender and blitzer", said PFF. "Across the past four seasons, he has produced a 72.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade on 70 or more blitzes each year. While his run-defense metrics have fallen in each of the past three seasons, he still lands in the 87th percentile in grading. Another season next to Bobby Wagner gives Luvu more potential to expand his game in 2025.”
Luvu’s aggressive, sideline-to-sideline play style fits perfectly next to Wagner’s poise and precision. He’s shown the ability to consistently pressure quarterbacks and disrupt plays, even if he flies under the national radar.
With Wagner in the middle and Luvu bringing explosive pressure off the edge or as an inside blitzer, the Commanders finally solved a long-running issue in their linebacker unit. Washington has struggled to find consistent production at the position in recent years, but this duo brings balance, communication, and toughness.
If both players stay healthy, don’t be surprised if this linebacker tandem is a reason why the Commanders’ defense leaps forward in 2025.
