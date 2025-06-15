Commanders receive surprisingly low spot in NFL power rankings
The Washington Commanders are one of the top teams in the NFL going into the season.
However, not everyone is as high on them as expected.
NFL analyst Logan Ulrich conducted a recent power ranking, where the Commanders clocked in at No. 11.
Commanders projected for decline in 2025
"The Commanders caught lightning in a bottle in so many ways last year," Ulrich wrote.
"They entered the season with questions about the offensive line, play-calling, receiving corps outside of WR Terry McLaurin and the defense. Every single one of those areas dramatically exceeded expectations. Sure, there's an element of forecasters just getting it wrong, but it's also true Washington found a way to punch above its weight.
"The Commanders were remarkably successful throwing the ball deep, converted 87 percent of their fourth-down attempts and were 8-2 in one-score games. All of those stats have an element of randomness to them and tend to gravitate toward the mean year over year."
The teams ranked ahead of the Commanders were the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Commanders' run last year did seem like it could have been a bit lucky, but they made some changes to the team to help keep them afloat as one of the best teams in the league.
Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil and others should make the Commanders one of the NFC's top teams to challenge the Eagles to unseat them in the Super Bowl.
