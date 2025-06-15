Commander Country

Commanders receive surprisingly low spot in NFL power rankings

The Washington Commanders aren't as high as they could be in a recent NFL power rankings list.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz reacts against the Arizona Cardinals.
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz reacts against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are one of the top teams in the NFL going into the season.

However, not everyone is as high on them as expected.

NFL analyst Logan Ulrich conducted a recent power ranking, where the Commanders clocked in at No. 11.

READ MORE: Dan Quinn just made a smart position change for the Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass in the second quarter
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass in the second quarter. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders projected for decline in 2025

"The Commanders caught lightning in a bottle in so many ways last year," Ulrich wrote.

"They entered the season with questions about the offensive line, play-calling, receiving corps outside of WR Terry McLaurin and the defense. Every single one of those areas dramatically exceeded expectations. Sure, there's an element of forecasters just getting it wrong, but it's also true Washington found a way to punch above its weight.

"The Commanders were remarkably successful throwing the ball deep, converted 87 percent of their fourth-down attempts and were 8-2 in one-score games. All of those stats have an element of randomness to them and tend to gravitate toward the mean year over year."

The teams ranked ahead of the Commanders were the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Commanders' run last year did seem like it could have been a bit lucky, but they made some changes to the team to help keep them afloat as one of the best teams in the league.

Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil and others should make the Commanders one of the NFC's top teams to challenge the Eagles to unseat them in the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Marcus Mariota among best backup QB's

 Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft

 How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP

 Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News