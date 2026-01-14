Why the Commanders trust David Blough to lead their offense

David Blough has always been part of the Washington Commanders' offense, but now he no longer has to focus solely on the quarterbacks; he’s been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Rare, But Not Impossible

The reviews have been mixed since Blough entered the new position, and much of that stems from what Blough does not yet have. He has never called plays at the NFL level, and his actual playing career has included only five seasons as quarterback with seven starts. As some fans see it, that’s a major leap and not enough experience.

Blough’s rise to the offensive coordinator in just his third season feels fast, and for the Commanders' fan base, they’ve been burned before with the “too much, too soon” feeling, which is understandable.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Success Stories

Though Blough is stepping into uncharted territory, league-wide, he fits a mold that seems all too familiar. This isn’t the first time the NFL has turned to a young, former quarterback to lead an offense. Coaches who understand the modern game can communicate naturally with players. This isn’t just a blind gamble, but a trend we’ve already seen throughout the league.

For example, Jason Garrett entered the league as a quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins and, by his third season, was the offensive play caller for the Dallas Cowboys. Eventually, Garrett became a long-term head coach.

If you look at Kellen Moore, his track was even faster. Moore became offensive coordinator in just his second season as coach. Moore’s path challenged the idea that experience is purely about time served.

Moore’s career reinforced the NFL's new reality: readiness isn’t measured in years. His path proves that "years served" doesn't always correlate to competency. Eventually, Moore ascended to the position of head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Cautionary Tales

Now, every coordinator's story doesn't end well. Brian Johnson, a Commanders assistant coach, also served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator in his third season with the Eagles. His tenure was short and a reminder that talent alone isn’t enough. Sometimes the environment, support system, and patience around a young coach matter just as much.

The same can be said about Joe Barry, whose similar timeline showed how volatile this path can be.

The Verdict

So what’s the takeaway? This hire is uncommon, but it is not unheard of. The Commanders chose continuity and a modern approach instead of leaning on long resumes. They believe David Blough has a better chance of succeeding than struggling. There is risk involved, but this kind of gamble is common in today’s NFL. Now it comes down to results.

READ MORE: Why Jonathan Gannon is the perfect 'redemption' hire for Commanders defense

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Why Brian Flores is the 'A+ hire' Dan Quinn needs to fix his defense

• Commanders reflect on positives amidst tumultuous season

•﻿ Commanders may have won Laremy Tunsil trade even without playoff appearance

• Commanders analyst explains why falling to No. 7 pick is not a disaster