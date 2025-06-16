Commanders could follow eerily similar path to AFC playoff contender
The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans have both made the playoffs since taking their franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the last two years.
The Texans took C.J. Stroud with the second pick in 2023, while the Commanders added Jayden Daniels in the same spot in 2024. The Texans offer a potential preview for the Commanders as a year further along in their respective timeline.
While the Texans have experienced the same level of success, Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks the Commanders should try and strive for better.
Commanders could be last year's Texans
"C.J. Stroud wasn't quite as impactful as a rookie as Daniels was. He did, however, lift the Texans offense from the worst in the league to at least above-average as a rookie," Ballentine wrote.
"The Texans then got aggressive and signed Stefon Diggs and traded for Joe Mixon. It looked like they were set to become a top-five offense.
"Until they didn't make that jump.
"Tunsil and Samuel are big names, but they carry risk. Tunsil is a five-time Pro Bowler, but he'll turn 31 before the season. Samuel is 29 with a history of injuries and was not as explosive last season. If neither ends up being who the Commanders thought they were getting, then Daniels will still be shouldering a lot of the load."
The Texans still made it to the same spot they did the year before in the AFC Divisional Round, but there was certainly a missed opportunity or two to make a leap towards the AFC Championship and beyond.
The Commanders are starting at a higher bar than the Texans, which means the fall could be even further.
In order to avoid that, the Commanders have to rest on their laurels and try not to change too much from the year before, especially since it is a proven way to win.
