Commanders could follow eerily similar path to AFC playoff contender

The Washington Commanders may be a year behind one of the top teams in the AFC.

Jeremy Brener

Jayden Daniels on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Jayden Daniels on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans have both made the playoffs since taking their franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the last two years.

The Texans took C.J. Stroud with the second pick in 2023, while the Commanders added Jayden Daniels in the same spot in 2024. The Texans offer a potential preview for the Commanders as a year further along in their respective timeline.

While the Texans have experienced the same level of success, Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks the Commanders should try and strive for better.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Commanders could be last year's Texans

"C.J. Stroud wasn't quite as impactful as a rookie as Daniels was. He did, however, lift the Texans offense from the worst in the league to at least above-average as a rookie," Ballentine wrote.

"The Texans then got aggressive and signed Stefon Diggs and traded for Joe Mixon. It looked like they were set to become a top-five offense.

"Until they didn't make that jump.

"Tunsil and Samuel are big names, but they carry risk. Tunsil is a five-time Pro Bowler, but he'll turn 31 before the season. Samuel is 29 with a history of injuries and was not as explosive last season. If neither ends up being who the Commanders thought they were getting, then Daniels will still be shouldering a lot of the load."

The Texans still made it to the same spot they did the year before in the AFC Divisional Round, but there was certainly a missed opportunity or two to make a leap towards the AFC Championship and beyond.

The Commanders are starting at a higher bar than the Texans, which means the fall could be even further.

In order to avoid that, the Commanders have to rest on their laurels and try not to change too much from the year before, especially since it is a proven way to win.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

