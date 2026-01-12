Commanders reflect on positives amidst tumultuous season

The Washington Commanders may be on the couch for the playoffs this season, but that doesn't mean there weren't positives to the year.

A 5-12 record certainly wasn't one of the pros, but the camaraderie the team built showed how strong the organization can be when health is on their side.

"Really just this brotherhood that I was able to create with the players, coaches, front office guys. It was an amazing experience to get to know these guys," linebacker Von Miller said via WUSA9.

"I signed two days before a training camp and we gelled right away and not the outcome that we wanted in terms of wins and losses, but everything else was A+. The infrastructure here from the athletic trainers, strength and conditioning, coaches, players, all first class."

READ MORE: Why Dan Quinn is betting his job on 'inexperienced' OC David Blough

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller celebrates with Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Commanders have positives despite poor season

Even though the Commanders struggled, especially in the second half of the season, they were able to put up a fight in all 17 games, which is something not every NFL team can say.

"Yeah, I mean it honestly wasn't the results that we wanted or the outcome, but in terms of how this team went about their business and continue to fight in every game that we played in, it was great to see.," Commanders rookie tackle Josh Conerly Jr. said via WUSA9.

The Commanders went from one of the worst teams in the NFL to one of the best from 2023 to 2024. That gives the team some hope that a quick turnaround could happen again in a year from now.

"I mean, going from my year one to year two, year one, we won what, two, three games, and then we come back to next year and have one of the better seasons in the last few years. I just think that we go into this off season with the mindset of we want to be better, and I think we can get it done," Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. said.

If the Commanders can attack the offseason and build some momentum from the end of the year, there could be a legitimate chance they play deep into January in 12 months' time.

READ MORE: Why Dennard Wilson is the perfect 'veteran' safety net for David Blough



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders defender's arrest makes difficult decision easy



• Why Patrick Graham's 'light box' defense is the perfect fit for Commanders



• Commanders analyst explains why falling to No. 7 pick is not a disaster



• Terry McLaurin hopes to bounce back for Commanders